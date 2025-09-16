September 16th, 2025

1.2.29



CTC Worms - Michael Lefkowitz

Michael’s worm consists of nine 6x6 puzzles, connected by a unique and intriguing line constraint, as well as digits between the puzzles.



CTC Worms - Phistomefel

Phistomefel’s challenging worm consists of six puzzles of differing sizes, with some very innovative constraints!



Pen Tool Overhaul

We have overhauled the pen tool. Now when you select the pen tool, you will be able to toggle between three sub tools: highlighter, stamps and line drawing.



The highlighter now has an option to switch between 5 palettes and we have added a 10th color option, clear!



The stamp tool has 6 different stamps that you can apply to cells and you can choose between black, red and blue stamps. You can toggle stamps to always be visible or to be hidden once a number has been entered into the cell.



The line drawing tool allows you to draw lines on the grid. Select a color and drag across cells to draw the line. Redraw over an existing line to erase it. You can choose between 9 line colors based on the palette you selected for the highlighter. You can also toggle between drawing lines from the center of cells or along the edges of cells.



Other Changes

• Number buttons are now faded after entering a number six times on a six by six grid.