Added new "SS Recon" mission type which is a basic recon mission involving identifying a certain number of specific vehicle types at a specific sector. Remaining undetected until mission completion will give you a bonus score. Added new "SS Armed Recon" mission type which is similar to the SS Recon mission except you will also be tasked with finding and destroying a Command Vehicle as an optional objective. Again, remaining undetected until mission completion will give you a bonus score. Adjusted the Centre of Gravity for all Gazelle helicopters as they were a little tail heavy. Adjusted the zoom levels for most helicopter targeting pods. Updated the IDing speed system so that it is now based on... Distance to Target

CP/G rank level

Current targeting pod zoom level

Special Modifier which takes into account the helicopter's main role and tech level. This means that recon helicopters (Comanche, Kiowa & Gazelle) receive a boost to their IDing speed giving them an advantage when flying recon based missions.

Stealth in Recon Missions

Every sector is deemed to be an independent area run by its own Sector Commander who will monitor the activity taking place in that particular sector. If units assigned to that sector start being destroyed or enemy units start getting detected then the Sector Commander will become increasingly alerted to the fact that the sector is under attack and this is tracked by the Sector's "HEAT" level which will rise with each detection or destroyed vehicle. Over time the "HEAT" level will slowly reduce.

This system is designed to simulate the "fog of war" and how communication from units must work their way up the chain of command. In war, decisions are not made instantly and it takes time for Commanders to assess the situation before they take action.

When flying a Recon mission you only need to worry about the "HEAT" level of the sector(s) that you are conducting the Recon mission against. Being detected or destroying units from other sectors will not impact your mission giving you some flexibility on how you approach the mission.

Currently the "HEAT" system is setup to be fairly forgiving. You can probably destroy 5 sector vehicles or be detected 5 times (or any combination) before the "HEAT" level will rise too high. In the future it will be tied to the enemy skill level.

It is important to note that wingmen & support units can all add to the "HEAT" level if they are detected or engage and destroy enemy units so be careful how you utilise those assets when conducting recon missions.

The amount of bonus score you receive for remaining undetected is directly tied to the Enemy Force Strength setting. The more enemy units there are, the more likely you are to get detected so the higher the reward for remaining undetected. ːsteamhappyː