Future Plans I'm currently preparing for the October Steam Next Fest and working on a publicly available steam DEMO version of the game. I've wrapped up all the new stuff I've made in the last few weeks into this patch for the playtest version. The playtest version of the game will probably stay in this current form (except for bug fixes etc) as I will be focusing on a BIG content patch for the first real release of the game coming sometime in November/December.



Gameplay and Balance Changes - Reduced the size of the dash element in the tutorial to make it a little easier.

- Only certain bosses are considered for the final boss battle of the wave now.

- A standard run has been changed to be 25 waves now.

- Experience gain modifying items like Scholar synergize with items like Gun Nut and Savant



Additions - Added a new high tier enemy "Boomer".

- Added "Boss Hunter" trinket which makes bosses insta killable when they're below 15% health

- Added "Active Reload" trinket which allows for insta reloading by pressing fire again at the right time mid-reload. Successful active reloads apply a damage boost to your next shot.

- Added "Empty Palm" trinket which allows the player to instantly reload their weapon by dashing through an enemy if the player only has 1 weapon equipped.

- Added "Bomb Suit" trinket which reduces explosive damage taken by the player.

- Added "Alternator" trinket which reduces cooldown and increases weapon damage if the player shoots their weapons in an alternating pattern.

- Added "Phantom Pain" trinket which removes i-frames from the dash but it reduces the dash cooldown drastically. If the player takes damage mid-dash all enemies close to the player are dealt damage based on weapon damage. I will not elaborate on this any further, YOU can figure it out.

- Added "Super Saver" consumable which reduces all shop prices by 20%

- Items which can only be recycled during the SHOP phase are now marked with a new icon on the inventory screen.



Bug Fixes - Fixed pricing bugs around duplicate items in the shop

- Fixed an issue with the dashing tutorial interface overstaying its welcome.