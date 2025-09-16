 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20003347 Edited 16 September 2025 – 18:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You need to manually switch to it in Steam.
Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown.
To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

### Changed

- Upgraded to Unity 6000.2.4f1 (in hopes the allocation warnings are fixed)

### Fixed

- Fixed low fps bug when looking at the sky, EnviroSky playing tricks on me again, but think I got it cornered now so it can't act up again with this issue again :)

YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Discord

- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20003347
Windows Fireworks Mania Content Depot 1079261
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link