This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You need to manually switch to it in Steam.

Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown.

To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

### Changed

- Upgraded to Unity 6000.2.4f1 (in hopes the allocation warnings are fixed)

### Fixed

- Fixed low fps bug when looking at the sky, EnviroSky playing tricks on me again, but think I got it cornered now so it can't act up again with this issue again :)

- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺