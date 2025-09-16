 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20003343 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added the ability to enter the quantity of purchased items using the keyboard.
Implemented item transfer with Shift + click.
Added item sorting with the middle mouse button.
Fixed a bug where dialogues could freeze when pressing E twice quickly near a character.
Minor bugs fixed (and, as always, some new ones added).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3189791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link