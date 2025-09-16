Added the ability to enter the quantity of purchased items using the keyboard.
Implemented item transfer with Shift + click.
Added item sorting with the middle mouse button.
Fixed a bug where dialogues could freeze when pressing E twice quickly near a character.
Minor bugs fixed (and, as always, some new ones added).
Update notes via Steam Community
