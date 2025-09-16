Hey folks, we're here to give you an update on the new things coming to Mirthwood as we draw closer to the end of the year. As always, thank you for your feedback! We monitor all of it as we continue to work on building & improving Mirthwood.

We've released a small update today with performance and early game improvements:

Performance optimizations

Updated early quests for smoother onboarding

Balance adjustments to reduce early game grind

Increased amount of seeds available for purchase from seeds vendor

Lowered cost of farm animals

Add lower cost (and slower) mount

You can now expand available tool slots (inventory)

New HUD notifications for important info (e.g. low hunger, weak tool, etc.)

What's up next?

We're hard at work on some larger Mirthwood updates, which we plan to bring before the calendar turns to 2026 (...!). The dates here are subject to change (cuz game dev), but this is the target. We'll have more details and previews as we inch closer to each of these updates.

1. Steam Deck Verification (September-October)

Steam Deck Verification is just around the corner. We're making a few final tweaks based on Valve’s feedback (mostly minor scaling adjustments). That said... we’ve already put a lot of work into optimization of late, and the game runs well on Deck even now. So if you’re eager to dive in, go for it! Otherwise, the official Verified badge shouldn’t be far off.

2. Foundations Update (late October)

The foundations update will bring new features and content ranging from Festivals, to Random Encounters, to larger World Events. These additions will help to breathe new life into the world, and introduce life & death consequences to its denizens:

New World Events

New Seasonal Festivals

NPC Death (and replacement...)

Random Events & Encounters

Pets!

3. Online Multiplayer (November)

Online multiplayer development for Mirthwood is coming along well, and we expect it to be ready for release before the end of the year.

4. Seafarers Expansion (December)

Take to the sea and search for your family in a new story expansion, featuring new characters, quests, gameplay mechanics, cosmetics, and more:

Build up your customizable ship

Recruit a rag-tag crew

Brave the Sea and engage in different sailing activates

Make your way to new islands as you uncover the fate of your family

Grimrock awakens

Additions to Date

If you're new to Mirthwood and curious about what's changed since launch, here’s a snapshot of what's been added over the past few months:

Marriage & Children

Generated Quests

Reworked NPC Skills & NPC Hiring

Local Co-Op

Yuletide & Night of the Falling Stars Content

Optimizations to performance & combat

Steam Deck improvements (optimization, controls, scaling)



We've also returned the demo, so you can check that out if you're interested. If you enjoy the game, you'll be able to continue seamlessly from your demo save.