🎉 Part 4 (2/3) is now available! 🎉



And this update will be the last one before the final release of the game!

This time, the spotlight is on our beloved Pearl (well… if she still likes you, hehe).

✨ What’s new in this update:

Fresh spicy scenes to unlock!

Continuation of the story, with new dialogues and meaningful choices with the characters.

Even more unique cards to collect.

Various tweaks and bug fixes for smoother gameplay.

❤️ Thank you so much for playing and sharing your feedback – every comment helps us make the finale even better!

👉 Next update: The Final Release of the game!!!

(Oh, and a heads up: the game’s price will increase at launch – so if you’re still hesitating, now’s the best time to grab it!)

Have fun, and don’t forget to let us know what you think!