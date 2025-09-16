And today, at the wonderful Game Devs of Color Expo 2025, we are releasing an update!
What's in this update?
Key features:
- Endgame content
- 2 new quests with Stacy
- 2 new quests with Brian
- The recipe book now displays description and price of items
- Side quests are tracked automatically
Other improvements:
- Added full inventory notification
- Turned off ticking of the clock during cutscenes
- Player running is enabled by default
- Changed displayed button for harvesting
- Friendship points added when kissing NPC
- Fixed music during fishing festival
- Berserk drink can be sold
- Extended wine effect
- Fruit cocktail is sold by the snail vendor
- Updated Helpinator 3000 design
- Updated teleport design
- Updated books design
- Fixed the main menu
- Fixed a bug with the achievement for the golden house
- Added a hint to Ben's quest
- Shortened fishing at the fishing festival
- Bug fixed during Pinky's date quest
- Polish language fix
- Typo correction
Thank you for supporting Shinehill! We are working on new updates, stay tuned!
