Key features:

Endgame content



2 new quests with Stacy



2 new quests with Brian



The recipe book now displays description and price of items



Side quests are tracked automatically



Other improvements:

Added full inventory notification



Turned off ticking of the clock during cutscenes



Player running is enabled by default



Changed displayed button for harvesting



Friendship points added when kissing NPC



Fixed music during fishing festival



Berserk drink can be sold



Extended wine effect



Fruit cocktail is sold by the snail vendor



Updated Helpinator 3000 design



Updated teleport design



Updated books design



Fixed the main menu



Fixed a bug with the achievement for the golden house



Added a hint to Ben's quest



Shortened fishing at the fishing festival



Bug fixed during Pinky's date quest



Polish language fix



Typo correction



