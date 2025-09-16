 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20003253 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
A year ago, during GDoC Expo 2024, Shinehill was released in early access!
And today, at the wonderful Game Devs of Color Expo 2025, we are releasing an update!

What's in this update?

Key features:

  • Endgame content
  • 2 new quests with Stacy
  • 2 new quests with Brian
  • The recipe book now displays description and price of items
  • Side quests are tracked automatically


Other improvements:

  • Added full inventory notification
  • Turned off ticking of the clock during cutscenes
  • Player running is enabled by default
  • Changed displayed button for harvesting
  • Friendship points added when kissing NPC
  • Fixed music during fishing festival
  • Berserk drink can be sold
  • Extended wine effect
  • Fruit cocktail is sold by the snail vendor
  • Updated Helpinator 3000 design
  • Updated teleport design
  • Updated books design
  • Fixed the main menu
  • Fixed a bug with the achievement for the golden house
  • Added a hint to Ben's quest
  • Shortened fishing at the fishing festival
  • Bug fixed during Pinky's date quest
  • Polish language fix
  • Typo correction


Thank you for supporting Shinehill! We are working on new updates, stay tuned!

