Hey y'all. Still cooking on the DLC and testing some camera shit while I chip away at Bane Murrain: Episode 2. There's more of a crossover between those things than you'd expect though!
Anyway, I've decided to drop some of the smaller fixes and polishes I've made while on the DLC grind.
Full Changelog: "V1.4.2 - Extended Fixes"
New Shit:
- Holding down Space now speeds up dialogue text
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where bullets stopped dealing damage to player
- Fixed repeating slash animation bug when firing directly after a slash
- Widened floor strip on Moving Saws to stop clipping textures
- Fixed timer trigger collider for 'Club Moonshine', 'Sepulchre' & 'Ossuary Office'
- Covered a clipping-through-wall saw with a box in 'Sepulchre'
Tweaks & Changes:
- Changed tutorial text to explain intentional reloading mechanics better
- Text box is now transparent by like 10% ish
- Text box no longer has a speech bubble point to prevent any confusion on who's talking
- Changed Enemy bullet rotation, collision scaling & travelling speed
- Changed look-speed for melee enemies for smoother, natural movement (and to prevent weird helicopter attacks)
- Enemy bullets are now destroyed upon collision with the player rather than passing through
- Enemy gunfire now uses a slightly lessened screen-flash effect compared to the player's
- Acid Water now uses it's own damage tag system rather than using enemy slash damage
- Circular saws now vanish upon completing a level
- Enemies now stop attacking once the player is dead
Have fun!
-Elias
