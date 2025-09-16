Hey y'all. Still cooking on the DLC and testing some camera shit while I chip away at Bane Murrain: Episode 2. There's more of a crossover between those things than you'd expect though!

Anyway, I've decided to drop some of the smaller fixes and polishes I've made while on the DLC grind.



Full Changelog: "V1.4.2 - Extended Fixes"

New Shit:

- Holding down Space now speeds up dialogue text

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed bug where bullets stopped dealing damage to player

- Fixed repeating slash animation bug when firing directly after a slash

- Widened floor strip on Moving Saws to stop clipping textures

- Fixed timer trigger collider for 'Club Moonshine', 'Sepulchre' & 'Ossuary Office'

- Covered a clipping-through-wall saw with a box in 'Sepulchre'

Tweaks & Changes:

- Changed tutorial text to explain intentional reloading mechanics better

- Text box is now transparent by like 10% ish

- Text box no longer has a speech bubble point to prevent any confusion on who's talking

- Changed Enemy bullet rotation, collision scaling & travelling speed

- Changed look-speed for melee enemies for smoother, natural movement (and to prevent weird helicopter attacks)

- Enemy bullets are now destroyed upon collision with the player rather than passing through

- Enemy gunfire now uses a slightly lessened screen-flash effect compared to the player's

- Acid Water now uses it's own damage tag system rather than using enemy slash damage

- Circular saws now vanish upon completing a level

- Enemies now stop attacking once the player is dead



Have fun!

-Elias