 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20003112 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ajout des langues Anglais +japponais + russe + chinois + coreen + indnesien + ukranien + portugais

Divers correction sur les talisman

ajustement equilibrage sur les chance d'apparition

Changed files in this update

Depot 3979051
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3979052
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3979053
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link