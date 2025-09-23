Greetings War Mages!
Welcome back to another Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap update. Our team has been hard at work creating some new content, specifically modes, that will help you further enjoy some of the things you love so much about the series and how it plays. We welcome feedback and look forward to you experiencing the challenges we've put into the game this update as well as the rewards! As always, continue to talk to us in the official Orcs Must Die! Discord.
NEW CONTENT
Note: Please refer to our blog post on the new modes coming in this update for full details on functionality and the decisions behind our design team when creating them.
Challenges
A new Challenges tab has been added to the Mission Select screen in the HUB. This tab contains unique challenge runs of 1 to 5 maps. Each challenge has a set map and distortion order. Completing a challenge for the first time will grant the player an additional reward.
Endurance
A new Endurance tab has been added to the Mission Select screen in the HUB. In Endurance, players will attempt to complete 25 waves on a single map. Completing an Endurance map for the first time will grant the player an additional reward.
Nightmare Endurance
Endurance levels that start at a higher difficulty. These are intended for those wanting a harder version of Endurance and have no reward attached to them.
New Skins, Accessories, and Emotes
Two new emotes, four new skins, and 14 new accessories can be unlocked via Challenge Mode and Endurance Mode.
Traps
Soul Snatcher: Wall Trap that targets one enemy at a time to deal continuous damage based on their current health.
Void Wall: Wall Trap that periodically kills small enemies by pulling them into the void.
New Features
Equip Multiple Accessories
Accessories can now be equipped into different slots. One accessory can be equipped per slot.
Trap Upgrade Indicator
Now if the trap is fully upgraded the icon has a gold border.
Gameplay Adjustments
General
Skull difficulty modifier can now be increased to 20
Traps
Solar Prism: Enemies can only be targeted by one Solar Prism at a time.
Dev note: With this change, the Solar Prism will now more evenly distribute damage to more enemies in the wave instead of multiple traps focusing down the same enemy instantly and going on cooldown.
Other
Re-enabling Life Finds a Way thread
Bug Fixes
Lobby Visibility remains set to current setting instead of being incorrectly set to Public when completing a Run.
Troll Archers now enter Enraged state after receiving melee attacks, like other Large Minions.
Fixed issue with Seed Spitter trap destroying barricades when the Organic Elixir is taken.
