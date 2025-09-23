Greetings War Mages!

Welcome back to another Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap update. Our team has been hard at work creating some new content, specifically modes, that will help you further enjoy some of the things you love so much about the series and how it plays. We welcome feedback and look forward to you experiencing the challenges we've put into the game this update as well as the rewards! As always, continue to talk to us in the official Orcs Must Die! Discord.

NEW CONTENT

Note: Please refer to our blog post on the new modes coming in this update for full details on functionality and the decisions behind our design team when creating them.

Challenges

A new Challenges tab has been added to the Mission Select screen in the HUB. This tab contains unique challenge runs of 1 to 5 maps. Each challenge has a set map and distortion order. Completing a challenge for the first time will grant the player an additional reward.

Endurance

A new Endurance tab has been added to the Mission Select screen in the HUB. In Endurance, players will attempt to complete 25 waves on a single map. Completing an Endurance map for the first time will grant the player an additional reward.

Nightmare Endurance Endurance levels that start at a higher difficulty. These are intended for those wanting a harder version of Endurance and have no reward attached to them.



New Skins, Accessories, and Emotes

Two new emotes, four new skins, and 14 new accessories can be unlocked via Challenge Mode and Endurance Mode.

Traps

Soul Snatcher: Wall Trap that targets one enemy at a time to deal continuous damage based on their current health.

Void Wall: Wall Trap that periodically kills small enemies by pulling them into the void.



New Features

Equip Multiple Accessories

Accessories can now be equipped into different slots. One accessory can be equipped per slot.

Trap Upgrade Indicator

Now if the trap is fully upgraded the icon has a gold border.



Gameplay Adjustments

General

Skull difficulty modifier can now be increased to 20

Traps

Solar Prism: Enemies can only be targeted by one Solar Prism at a time. Dev note: With this change, the Solar Prism will now more evenly distribute damage to more enemies in the wave instead of multiple traps focusing down the same enemy instantly and going on cooldown.



Other

Re-enabling Life Finds a Way thread



Bug Fixes