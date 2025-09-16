Alpha Net 8.7.9
1 Event progress bar display
2 Equipment inventory layer
3 Added valid click exceptions
4 Fixed a bug where the event progress bar was not displayed
5 Fixed a bug where item drops were not registered
6 Adjusted the player manager
7 Adjusted the cooldown of various ores
8 Fixed a language setting issue
9 Modified damage calculation to a subtraction formula
10 Rebalanced all bow-related items
11 Rebalanced all staff-related items
12 Rebalanced all progression-related items
13 Adjusted the attack cooldown of the Goblin Pitcher
Changed files in this update