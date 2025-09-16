 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20003060 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.7.9

1 Event progress bar display

2 Equipment inventory layer

3 Added valid click exceptions

4 Fixed a bug where the event progress bar was not displayed

5 Fixed a bug where item drops were not registered

6 Adjusted the player manager

7 Adjusted the cooldown of various ores

8 Fixed a language setting issue

9 Modified damage calculation to a subtraction formula

10 Rebalanced all bow-related items

11 Rebalanced all staff-related items

12 Rebalanced all progression-related items

13 Adjusted the attack cooldown of the Goblin Pitcher

