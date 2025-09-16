 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20002980 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick lil update/patch!

  • Added Great White Shark!

  • Now ALL lanterns (In hand/out of hand) Will Flicker when the Lake Monster awakens.


  • Adjusted Fishing Algorithm to provide more variety and larger fish when fishing with large bait.

  • Fixed Bug where shark would spawn WAY to close to player

  • Made Shark attack event more predictable and avoidable (increased visibility and slowed the jump speed down)

  • Fixed Nessie Achievment

  • Adjusted Break in Window Night time event to be ~15% shorter

  • Fixed bug where camera would bug out when you die.

  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes not be killed when they should.



  • Rewrote Beer Logic, So it will surely it wont bug out and break for clients now! :) 

