Quick lil update/patch!
Added Great White Shark!
Now ALL lanterns (In hand/out of hand) Will Flicker when the Lake Monster awakens.
Adjusted Fishing Algorithm to provide more variety and larger fish when fishing with large bait.
Fixed Bug where shark would spawn WAY to close to player
Made Shark attack event more predictable and avoidable (increased visibility and slowed the jump speed down)
Fixed Nessie Achievment
Adjusted Break in Window Night time event to be ~15% shorter
Fixed bug where camera would bug out when you die.
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes not be killed when they should.
Rewrote Beer Logic, So it will surely it wont bug out and break for clients now! :)
Changed files in this update