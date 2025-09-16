Quick lil update/patch!

Now ALL lanterns (In hand/out of hand) Will Flicker when the Lake Monster awakens.

Adjusted Fishing Algorithm to provide more variety and larger fish when fishing with large bait.

Fixed Bug where shark would spawn WAY to close to player

Made Shark attack event more predictable and avoidable (increased visibility and slowed the jump speed down)

Fixed Nessie Achievment

Adjusted Break in Window Night time event to be ~15% shorter

Fixed bug where camera would bug out when you die.