CHANGELOG
Improvements
- Implemented the ability to paint the interior of train doors, including the floor hatch and cabinet doors of the staircase.
- Introduced a separate, simplified train car bogie for the train platform.
- Train car bogies are moved further from the center of the platform, making the platform's appearance more realistic.
- Improved the train coupling model.
Fixed Errors
- Fixed a bug that prevented the construction of armor plates on certain train walls.
- Fixed a bug that allowed jumping after death.
