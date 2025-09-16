 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20002946 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Simplified train car bogie for the train platform.


Improved train coupling model.


Painted interior door panels.


Painted hatch panel.



CHANGELOG


Improvements
  • Implemented the ability to paint the interior of train doors, including the floor hatch and cabinet doors of the staircase.
  • Introduced a separate, simplified train car bogie for the train platform.
  • Train car bogies are moved further from the center of the platform, making the platform's appearance more realistic.
  • Improved the train coupling model.


Fixed Errors
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the construction of armor plates on certain train walls.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed jumping after death.





Changed files in this update

Windows Zompiercer Content Depot 1262461
