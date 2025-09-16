Dear Readers,
This update introduces comprehensive controller support, enhances the gameplay experience, and includes multiple bug fixes and balance adjustments
. Below are the detailed update notes:
🎮 Controller Support System
Core Controls:
Use controller joystick to aim
Mouse movement prioritizes aim position
A Button: Activate all equipped attack spells
X Button: Use all equipped shield spells
B Button: Trigger all equipped ultimate spells
Y Button (after selecting spell slot): Toggle auto-cast mode
START Button: Open ESC menu
B Button: Close some pop-up UIs
LT Button: Quickly snap aim back to self for easier targeting
RT Button: 2x aim movement speed
System Optimizations:
All UIs fully support controller navigation for smooth operation
Sliders automatically adapt to controller-selected UI element position for better display
New player tutorial adds controller button explanations and fully adapts to controller operation
Important Notes:
Controller support must be manually enabled: Check the 【Enable Controller Support】 option in the 【Options】 menu
Default state is 【Disabled】
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed tutorial interface misalignment issues on some resolutions
Fixed ink icon display misalignment on certain resolutions
Fixed weather switching chaos when clicking weather icons in the Infuse Star panel
⚖️ Balance Adjustments
Nerfed 【Flame Thrower】 spell power to better match its level
Books now require clearing 【Apocalypse 10】 difficulty to earn the special green frame and visual effects for highest difficulty completion
