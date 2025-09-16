 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20002825
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Readers,

This update introduces comprehensive controller support, enhances the gameplay experience, and includes multiple bug fixes and balance adjustments

. Below are the detailed update notes:

🎮 Controller Support System

Core Controls:​

  • Use controller joystick to aim

  • Mouse movement prioritizes aim position

  • A Button: Activate all equipped attack spells

  • X Button: Use all equipped shield spells

  • B Button: Trigger all equipped ultimate spells

  • Y Button (after selecting spell slot): Toggle auto-cast mode

  • START Button: Open ESC menu

  • B Button: Close some pop-up UIs

  • LT Button: Quickly snap aim back to self for easier targeting

  • RT Button: 2x aim movement speed

System Optimizations:​

  • All UIs fully support controller navigation for smooth operation

  • Sliders automatically adapt to controller-selected UI element position for better display

  • New player tutorial adds controller button explanations and fully adapts to controller operation

Important Notes:​

  • Controller support must be manually enabled: Check the 【Enable Controller Support】 option in the 【Options】 menu

  • Default state is 【Disabled】

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed tutorial interface misalignment issues on some resolutions

  • Fixed ink icon display misalignment on certain resolutions

  • Fixed weather switching chaos when clicking weather icons in the Infuse Star panel

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

  • Nerfed 【Flame Thrower】 spell power to better match its level

  • Books now require clearing 【Apocalypse 10】 difficulty to earn the special green frame and visual effects for highest difficulty completion

