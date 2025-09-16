 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20002632
Update notes via Steam Community
New Content
✦ Lock slots now cost 15% of the shop item/groups cost to use.
  • I really think the new shop system has merit but the previous lock slots undermined the system. At the same time I really like the idea of locking in things you wanted, so I came up with this compromise. Lmk how you feel about this change!

✦ Removed the showing of rewards and difference in coins earned. Going to try out a different approach to making encounter choosing more interesting (and hopefully more fun).

Balance Changes
✦ Rarity Chance Changes
  • Commons 50% -> 58%
  • Uncommons 33% -> 32%
  • Rares 17% -> 10%

✦ Petra
  • Health 62000 -> 60000
  • Laser Damage 120 -> 75
  • Crystal Damage 120 -> 65

✦ Golem
  • Ranged Attack Damage 130 -> 85
  • Rolling Damage 130 -> 55

Bug Fixes
✦ Fixed bug with Ragnarra Rerolls letting the player reach 0 Will.
✦ Fixed bugs related to affected tiles and upgrading.
✦ Fixed visual bug with sell UI.
✦ Fixed bug relating to items in lock slots not being selectable.

Other Changes
✦ Made it so dragged shop items need to be dragged onto a player tile to be purchased, if not it returns to the shop.

