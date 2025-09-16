✦ Lock slots now cost 15% of the shop item/groups cost to use.
- I really think the new shop system has merit but the previous lock slots undermined the system. At the same time I really like the idea of locking in things you wanted, so I came up with this compromise. Lmk how you feel about this change!
✦ Removed the showing of rewards and difference in coins earned. Going to try out a different approach to making encounter choosing more interesting (and hopefully more fun).
Balance Changes
✦ Rarity Chance Changes
- Commons 50% -> 58%
- Uncommons 33% -> 32%
- Rares 17% -> 10%
✦ Petra
- Health 62000 -> 60000
- Laser Damage 120 -> 75
- Crystal Damage 120 -> 65
✦ Golem
- Ranged Attack Damage 130 -> 85
- Rolling Damage 130 -> 55
Bug Fixes
✦ Fixed bug with Ragnarra Rerolls letting the player reach 0 Will.
✦ Fixed bugs related to affected tiles and upgrading.
✦ Fixed visual bug with sell UI.
✦ Fixed bug relating to items in lock slots not being selectable.
Other Changes
✦ Made it so dragged shop items need to be dragged onto a player tile to be purchased, if not it returns to the shop.
