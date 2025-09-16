I really think the new shop system has merit but the previous lock slots undermined the system. At the same time I really like the idea of locking in things you wanted, so I came up with this compromise. Lmk how you feel about this change!



Commons 50% -> 58%



Uncommons 33% -> 32%



Rares 17% -> 10%



Health 62000 -> 60000



Laser Damage 120 -> 75



Crystal Damage 120 -> 65



Ranged Attack Damage 130 -> 85



Rolling Damage 130 -> 55



✦ Lock slots now cost 15% of the shop item/groups cost to use.✦ Removed the showing of rewards and difference in coins earned. Going to try out a different approach to making encounter choosing more interesting (and hopefully more fun).✦ Rarity Chance Changes✦ Petra✦ Golem✦ Fixed bug with Ragnarra Rerolls letting the player reach 0 Will.✦ Fixed bugs related to affected tiles and upgrading.✦ Fixed visual bug with sell UI.✦ Fixed bug relating to items in lock slots not being selectable.✦ Made it so dragged shop items need to be dragged onto a player tile to be purchased, if not it returns to the shop.