Fixed the issue of missing videos in some languages.

Fixed the issue of missing translations for the "Straw Sandals" gameplay in other languages.

Fixed the issue where the BGM did not disappear when the interactive subtitle screen vanished.

Added a new data repair mechanism.

Fixed the issue where the chapter progress bar could exceed 100%.

Fixed the issue where the BGM did not stop when jumping to other chapters in the chapter menu.

Corrected some typos in subtitles; added an initial entry function for each chapter in the chapter menu (requires unlocking the chapter).

Extensive fixes to the connection logic in the chapter menu.

Fixed errors in save data for several old players.