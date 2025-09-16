 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20002535 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue of missing videos in some languages.

Fixed the issue of missing translations for the "Straw Sandals" gameplay in other languages.

Fixed the issue where the BGM did not disappear when the interactive subtitle screen vanished.

Added a new data repair mechanism.

Fixed the issue where the chapter progress bar could exceed 100%.

Fixed the issue where the BGM did not stop when jumping to other chapters in the chapter menu.

Corrected some typos in subtitles; added an initial entry function for each chapter in the chapter menu (requires unlocking the chapter).

Extensive fixes to the connection logic in the chapter menu.

Fixed errors in save data for several old players.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3371481
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3371482
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3371483
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitKorean Depot 3371484
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link