17 September 2025 Build 20002398 Edited 17 September 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy Sailors!

The wait is over: Beacon Patrol has officially set sail on Steam!
Grab your crew, chart the coastline, and work together to build the most complete map of the North Sea.

✨ What you can expect:

  • Cozy and relaxing coastal exploration

  • Solo or co-op play with friends

  • Strategic tile placement & high replayability

  • The full board game experience, including the Ships & Shores expansion

  • Extra digital-only content and modes

A huge thank you to everyone who joined the playtests, shared feedback, and supported us along the way. We couldn’t have done it without you! ❤️

Set sail today, as your patrol starts now:

Make sure to also check out the fantastic bundles with our friends:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/59360/Carcassonne__Beacon_Patrol/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/59366/Preserve__Beacon_Patrol/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/59468/Beacon_Patrol__Growth/

