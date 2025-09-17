Ahoy Sailors!
The wait is over: Beacon Patrol has officially set sail on Steam!
Grab your crew, chart the coastline, and work together to build the most complete map of the North Sea.
✨ What you can expect:
Cozy and relaxing coastal exploration
Solo or co-op play with friends
Strategic tile placement & high replayability
The full board game experience, including the Ships & Shores expansion
Extra digital-only content and modes
A huge thank you to everyone who joined the playtests, shared feedback, and supported us along the way. We couldn’t have done it without you! ❤️