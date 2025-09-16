Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.69, which contains fixes for a number of bugs.

Changelog for patches 2.68/69:

Fixed an issue with the broken shortsword's visual model disappearing sometimes.

Fixed an issue with alcohol (or other trinkets) in inventory sometimes preventing the player from swimming over Seine.

Fixed an issue with an error message about crossbow drum magazine popping up during the prison escape section in French campaign.

Fixed a bunch of smaller issues in the king's route section and updated its formula for determining the outcome of pitched battles.

Introduced another test fix for the Maidstone blacksmith's questline's infinite loop issue.

Added a bunch of new recruitable mercenary companies to the doge's campaign, updated the order in which they become available.

Fixed a bug that prevented Arsenal from spawning soldiers during the war against the anti-Venice coalition.

Added some more ocult trinket spawns to the Benandanti family crypt; serpent pendant now too can be used during that quest.

Lowered the experience bonus for completing the Maidstone's crafting questlines (aclhemist, craftsman, armorsmith).

Fixed a bug that happened when the player attempted to hand over men to the besieged Venetian fortress; the men now can only be given if you sneaked into the fortress instead of paying the Genoese captain for the access.

Fixed a bug during Eva's quest in the beggining of the French campaign that allowed marauders to attack and kill even those soldiers who have already retreated.

Changed the enemy spawns for pitched battles against coalition armies in the doge's campaign. Now, instead of only knights, the will also be a bunch of lower tier enemies - men-at-arms and crossbowmen. The spawns will be further reworked once additional enemy art is finished.

Fixed a long list of issues with incorrect names, stats and items for allies in both Italian campagins.

During the last chapter of the doge's campaign, Tarrare's assassinations now will take place before the chapter end instead of after, allowing you to still win if you ordered an assassination of the last enemy leader.

Fixed a bunch of various bugs during the MIddle Man quest in Venice.

Lowered base cooldown for Foot trip and Fist to the face attacks. Foot trip now will always apply the knocked down effect (if the target is not resistant to it).

Fixed a whole bunch of other smaller issues.

Fixed a very long list of problems and errors in Chinese, Japanese and some of the European localizations.

Keep in mind that in order for some of the fixes to take place - a chapter or sometimes even a playthrough restart might be required!

The work on fixing bugs and adding new content will continue. Same goes for all the localizations — patches are coming out pretty much every day and I try to fix all the reported problems as soon as possible.

I also apologize to everyone who was affected by these technical problems.

