16 September 2025 Build 20002353 Edited 16 September 2025 – 15:59:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added error console that will open the log location for you, as well as instructions what to do when you encounter one!

    • I would want to in the end have some type of server, so you can send the log file with a simple button press. But I'm a little scared of hardcoding an address to a server running on my RassberyPI, so I will have to look into some type of secure way of receiving them, maybe discord hooks?

  • Changed reload progress bar to yellow to indicate the interaction is reloading, and nothing else

  • Hopefully fixed the localization not loading for Linux

  • Made the ammo UI fade away instead of suddenly disappearing

Fixes

  • Infinite reloading glitch caused by upgraded ammo capacity

  • Fixed player crew to get suck on props when ordering them to go to unreachable places

  • Fixed creature pathing through 2 diagonal props

