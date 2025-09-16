Features
Added error console that will open the log location for you, as well as instructions what to do when you encounter one!
I would want to in the end have some type of server, so you can send the log file with a simple button press. But I'm a little scared of hardcoding an address to a server running on my RassberyPI, so I will have to look into some type of secure way of receiving them, maybe discord hooks?
Changed reload progress bar to yellow to indicate the interaction is reloading, and nothing else
Hopefully fixed the localization not loading for Linux
Made the ammo UI fade away instead of suddenly disappearing
Fixes
Infinite reloading glitch caused by upgraded ammo capacity
Fixed player crew to get suck on props when ordering them to go to unreachable places
Fixed creature pathing through 2 diagonal props
