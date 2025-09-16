Here is a pretty big update packed with new content and many improvements, it also adds depth to existing content!
Update 11.0 - NEW CHARA, NEW CONTENT and ENHANCEMENT (16th September 2025)
NEW CONTENT:
NEW CHARACTER: Gundead (35th playable character available in the game!)
NEW ATTACK: Lazerdin (shoots ray laser that bounce of wall once)
NEW ITEM: Ricochets (red item, +1 ricochet for your projectiles)
NEW ENEMY TYPE: Slasher Wizard
NEW ENEMY TYPE: Valkyrie Disk Thrower
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Boilix on Difficulty 5, unlocks Gundead
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Gundead, unlocks Lazerdin
NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Gundead on Difficulty 5, unlocks Ricochets Item
(if you already completed a run with Boilix in D5 before, the corresponding achievement will be retroactively unlocked the first time you launch the game of version 11.0+)
ENHANCEMENTS:
Laser Eye Attack: Full Rework: It now aims in a fixed direction instead of choosing a random one each wave. Several numerical values have been adjusted for better balance.
Improved the RNG for Attacks the player find in Shop
Wormator Character: now affects the behavior of many attacks such as Bar-Bar, Laser Eye, Yoyo, Spring Punch or Whip
Serpent Chain Item: similarly to Wormator, it affects the behavior of many attacks
Many of those “Snake affected Attack” can now also be affected by “Orbit Speed” stat at the same time
These changes add a lot of depth to existing content and allow for some crazy new builds
Wormator Character: change most of the starter attacks
Improved the hitbox of all spiders characters: Arakna & Centilegs playable Character + Spider Minions. Centilegs was the only playable character with a punishing hitbox, but that’s now been improved for a smoother experience.
Bar-Bar Attack: in addition to Amount scaling, the base count of projectiles went from 3 to 3/4/5/6
Blastolier: now scales with Amount
Enemy contact damage are now disabled for a brief moment after they appear
Laser Eye/Liquidator: Lasers are now also affected by Transparent Attacks setting
Grimorius Character: can now only equip Attacks scaling with Arcane Damage
Belzebuth Character: improved the in-game tooltip to avoid confusion
Oblivion Spitter: faster fire rate, more damage, no more knockback
Improved the rendering of Slash Attacks/Projectiles
Enhancement: 2 of the new items introduced in 10.0 required to be displayed “One slot per item” in the inventory for technical reasons, I improved/reworked the systems so it doesn’t need this anymore
Glass Heart Item => Limited to 3
Chest Express => Limited to 7
Heart Earrings Item blue => green
Fame Item rework (now a white item and provide additional effects)
Improve the systems and balancing related to pickup spawning (like Chests)
Bugfix: Pickaxe Attack could display a “at the end of wave 17” (a specific wave number) instead of “at the end of wave N+4” in the Start Run menu
Bugfix: during the first run in an app session, if the player level up during the very first wave, the reroll price of the Level Upgrade was costing 0 due to a recent change
Bugfix: Amputation Item could be exploited to gain infinite Souls using the Resume Run feature
Lots of synergy bonus changes
Minor balancing tweaks
I'm having so much fun working on this game
Thanks a lot for all your support! ❤️
Changed files in this update