Here is a pretty big update packed with new content and many improvements, it also adds depth to existing content!

Update 11.0 - NEW CHARA, NEW CONTENT and ENHANCEMENT (16th September 2025)

NEW CONTENT:

(if you already completed a run with Boilix in D5 before, the corresponding achievement will be retroactively unlocked the first time you launch the game of version 11.0+)

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Gundead on Difficulty 5, unlocks Ricochets Item

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Boilix on Difficulty 5, unlocks Gundead

NEW ITEM: Ricochets (red item, +1 ricochet for your projectiles)

NEW ATTACK: Lazerdin (shoots ray laser that bounce of wall once)

NEW CHARACTER: Gundead (35th playable character available in the game!)

ENHANCEMENTS:

Wormator Character: now affects the behavior of many attacks such as Bar-Bar, Laser Eye, Yoyo, Spring Punch or Whip

Improved the RNG for Attacks the player find in Shop

Laser Eye Attack: Full Rework: It now aims in a fixed direction instead of choosing a random one each wave. Several numerical values have been adjusted for better balance.

Serpent Chain Item: similarly to Wormator, it affects the behavior of many attacks

Many of those “Snake affected Attack” can now also be affected by “Orbit Speed” stat at the same time

These changes add a lot of depth to existing content and allow for some crazy new builds

Wormator Character: change most of the starter attacks

Improved the hitbox of all spiders characters: Arakna & Centilegs playable Character + Spider Minions. Centilegs was the only playable character with a punishing hitbox, but that’s now been improved for a smoother experience.

Bar-Bar Attack: in addition to Amount scaling, the base count of projectiles went from 3 to 3/4/5/6

Blastolier: now scales with Amount

Enemy contact damage are now disabled for a brief moment after they appear

Laser Eye/Liquidator: Lasers are now also affected by Transparent Attacks setting

Grimorius Character: can now only equip Attacks scaling with Arcane Damage

Belzebuth Character: improved the in-game tooltip to avoid confusion

Oblivion Spitter: faster fire rate, more damage, no more knockback

Improved the rendering of Slash Attacks/Projectiles

Enhancement: 2 of the new items introduced in 10.0 required to be displayed “One slot per item” in the inventory for technical reasons, I improved/reworked the systems so it doesn’t need this anymore

Glass Heart Item => Limited to 3

Chest Express => Limited to 7

Heart Earrings Item blue => green

Fame Item rework (now a white item and provide additional effects)

Improve the systems and balancing related to pickup spawning (like Chests)

Bugfix: Pickaxe Attack could display a “at the end of wave 17” (a specific wave number) instead of “at the end of wave N+4” in the Start Run menu

Bugfix: during the first run in an app session, if the player level up during the very first wave, the reroll price of the Level Upgrade was costing 0 due to a recent change

Bugfix: Amputation Item could be exploited to gain infinite Souls using the Resume Run feature

Lots of synergy bonus changes