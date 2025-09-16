 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20002288 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you everyone who has played Chair Debiti so far! This is just a quick patch for the full game to fix a couple bugs related to the Swiss Army Chair and All Natural achievements. Also, I have added the ability to steam screenshot with F12 (thanks for the recommendation American Dove Mitten).

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

