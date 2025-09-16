Thank you everyone who has played Chair Debiti so far! This is just a quick patch for the full game to fix a couple bugs related to the Swiss Army Chair and All Natural achievements. Also, I have added the ability to steam screenshot with F12 (thanks for the recommendation American Dove Mitten).
Enjoy!
Patch #1
