SCENARIOS
Added several new scenarios to the scenario pool
Cleaned up scenario pool to allow more of the newer scenarios first in matchmaking
Added more variations in terms of tornado shape and size, along with the dust cloud on all new scenarios.
FIXES
Fixed players not able to exit other vehicles if their vehicle is in motion
Fixed "Refuel At St. John" daily contract task not completing from the correct gas station
Added a fail safe to help prevent certain parts of the world from disappearing when game files are corrupted.
Changed files in this update