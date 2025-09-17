 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20002215 Edited 17 September 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SCENARIOS

  • Added several new scenarios to the scenario pool

  • Cleaned up scenario pool to allow more of the newer scenarios first in matchmaking

  • Added more variations in terms of tornado shape and size, along with the dust cloud on all new scenarios.

FIXES

  • Fixed players not able to exit other vehicles if their vehicle is in motion

  • Fixed "Refuel At St. John" daily contract task not completing from the correct gas station

  • Added a fail safe to help prevent certain parts of the world from disappearing when game files are corrupted.

