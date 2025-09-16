Rare bug fix: in some instances following replacement of the Grid Fuse and obtaining grid sync again, if the player subsequently interacted with something else with the 'E' key, they would be erroneously electrocuted. This has been mitigated and should no longer occur.



Reduced rate of window dirt accumulation by 50% across the board; note that some windows still accumulate dirt quicker than other windows (based on their position), but all dirt rates have been reduced by 50% compared to prior to this update



Bug fix: the Accumulator charge ammeter would continue to indicate a charge even if Fuse no.3 was blown (and Accumulator was no longer charging). This has been fixed



Added a dirt mound under roof-mounted grid insulators. No more need to jump or move the foot stool to clean the roof-mounted grid insulators!



Hi all, a quick update to solve some bugs and provide some QoL. This takes Hydro to v1.17 (confirm the version from the Main Menu of the game).Thanks and happy generating! ⚡