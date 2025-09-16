Check out what we've got in store for our September mid-month update:

Salaryman Kragg Mid-Month Bundle

Working a 9 to 5 isn’t for everyone, but someone’s gotta put rocks on the table. Make winning look like another day in the office with the Salaryman Kragg bundle - including the Salaryman Kragg skin, emote, icon, and platform! The bundle also includes 25,000 coins and 250 Aether bucks.

This skin comes packed with custom voice lines on Neutral Special, Up Special, both taunts, self KO, Getup Special, and two more on his victory screen.

New Shop Items

Midnight Abyss Zetterburn Palette

Purple Bandit Maypul Palette

Pink Ranno Palette

Joltbeak Icon

Chillamari Icon

Avatar Kinguin Icon

Avatar Suttlebub Icon

Party Time Death Effect

New Player-hosted Lobby Feature: Fair Lag for Host

We’ve added a new feature to player-hosted lobbies called "Fair Lag for Host". When enabled, this setting reduces host advantage by adding a delay for the host.

This is off by default but can be turned on from the bottom right of the lobby screen when listen-server is toggled on (where the region preference option normally is), alerting players in the lobby of the change. More details:

This feature sets a delay and rollback frame that is determined to be fair based on the other players' connections in the lobby. Likely 1 frame above the connected player in a 1v1 to account for jitter.

For Lobby sizes 2-4. Players can create a public lobby on their machine and cap the player size if they are looking for nearby opponents.

Listen servers will now show local player NAT type and hosting player connection type (wired/wifi).

Training Mode Bugfixes