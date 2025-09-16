This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing: The Epic Race!

Whoever can get to OlausMagnus sector in the Redqueen region the fastest in the provided save will be given the opportunity to name a robot, pet or planet (that will stay in the game forever)!

Second and third place prizes will be announced at the end of the challenge.

Rules for the challenge are:

Get to the sector as fast as possible. (in-game time)

To avoid any issues, play on v0.13.

No cheating.

The challenge runs from right NOW until 3rd of October 4 pm CEST (2025).

You can download the save here.

Submit your results with an in-game bug report in the "Other" category with the Short Title "Epic Race Submission" and make sure to add a way to contact you. (Discord username, e-mail, etc)

To install the save, start the game & select any save-game. Press the "More Actions" button and click the "Open directory" button. Then once the directory has opened, go up one folder & drop "The Epic Race" folder inside the zip into the "Saves" directory.

Follow the Development

Official Website: https://stardeusgame.com

Join Stardeus Discord

/r/stardeus on Reddit

@StardeusGame on Twitter

@dev_spajus on Twitter

@KodoLinija on YouTube (devlogs)

dev_spajus on Twitch (live development streams)

Get Stardeus:



