Introducing: The Epic Race!
Whoever can get to OlausMagnus sector in the Redqueen region the fastest in the provided save will be given the opportunity to name a robot, pet or planet (that will stay in the game forever)!
Second and third place prizes will be announced at the end of the challenge.
Rules for the challenge are:
Get to the sector as fast as possible. (in-game time)
To avoid any issues, play on v0.13.
No cheating.
The challenge runs from right NOW until 3rd of October 4 pm CEST (2025).
You can download the save here.
Submit your results with an in-game bug report in the "Other" category with the Short Title "Epic Race Submission" and make sure to add a way to contact you. (Discord username, e-mail, etc)
To install the save, start the game & select any save-game. Press the "More Actions" button and click the "Open directory" button. Then once the directory has opened, go up one folder & drop "The Epic Race" folder inside the zip into the "Saves" directory.
