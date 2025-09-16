 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20002171 Edited 16 September 2025 – 15:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Introducing: The Epic Race!

Whoever can get to OlausMagnus sector in the Redqueen region the fastest in the provided save will be given the opportunity to name a robot, pet or planet (that will stay in the game forever)!

Second and third place prizes will be announced at the end of the challenge.

Rules for the challenge are:

  • Get to the sector as fast as possible. (in-game time)

  • To avoid any issues, play on v0.13.

  • No cheating.

The challenge runs from right NOW until 3rd of October 4 pm CEST (2025).

You can download the save here.

Submit your results with an in-game bug report in the "Other" category with the Short Title "Epic Race Submission" and make sure to add a way to contact you. (Discord username, e-mail, etc)

To install the save, start the game & select any save-game. Press the "More Actions" button and click the "Open directory" button. Then once the directory has opened, go up one folder & drop "The Epic Race" folder inside the zip into the "Saves" directory.

Follow the Development

Official Website: https://stardeusgame.com

Join Stardeus Discord

/r/stardeus on Reddit

@StardeusGame on Twitter

@dev_spajus on Twitter

@KodoLinija on YouTube (devlogs)

dev_spajus on Twitch (live development streams)

Get Stardeus:


Changed depots in v0_14_pre branch

View more data in app history for build 20002171
Windows 64-bit Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
Linux 64-bit Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
macOS 64-bit Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link