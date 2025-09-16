 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20002099 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Motorbikes have been added as a new consumer good that can be manufactured.
    Previously electric cars were the only product in the vehicles technology category. Electric cars are perhaps the most complex item to produce.
    Now motorcycles provide a somewhat simpler first step in vehicles manufacturing.

  • Also improved conveyor movement to accurately show the scenario where a partial stack of items move along/off the belt while the remaining part of the stack stays in place.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3891761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link