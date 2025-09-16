[Added]
4 New employee slot
Shortened Currency option to settings
Yellow color option to desks and ceiling
Food Bowl to store
Now Food Bowl can be moved with edit tool
Outline to Light Switch
[Changed]
Sound toggle removed from settings, it was just confusing with sliders
Case Drop panel sensitivity reduced
Reduced daily customer count for early game
The maximum number of customers that can be inside at the same time has been increased
Performance improvements on transparency
[Fixed]
Some crash issues on amd
Some unsupported emojis in the stream chat have been removed
Special Edition achievement not achieved if you get special edition from Mystery Box
If employees get too close to us, their mouths can be seen
Time in CD repair machine does not appear in minutes in some languages
If you change the location of the initial trash bin, it will return to its original location after saving
Employees pack scratched CDs for online sales
Employees can take products from cart for online sale
Employees take scratched cds from desk for stocking
Employees sometimes place boxes in empty spaces rather than labeled spaces
Second hand pz4 controller screws moves to wrong direction when repairing
Sometimes customers cant find the *Nothing*?
Some clipping issues on shelves with side covers
Some shelf layouts may prevent employees from moving
When the Use local currency option is changed, our money text does not change immediately
The number of customers visiting at the end of the day may appear incorrect
*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.
