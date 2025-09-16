 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20002021 Edited 16 September 2025 – 15:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • 4 New employee slot

  • Shortened Currency option to settings

  • Yellow color option to desks and ceiling

  • Food Bowl to store

  • Now Food Bowl can be moved with edit tool

  • Outline to Light Switch

[Changed]

  • Sound toggle removed from settings, it was just confusing with sliders

  • Case Drop panel sensitivity reduced

  • Reduced daily customer count for early game

  • The maximum number of customers that can be inside at the same time has been increased

  • Performance improvements on transparency

[Fixed]

  • Some crash issues on amd

  • Some unsupported emojis in the stream chat have been removed

  • Special Edition achievement not achieved if you get special edition from Mystery Box

  • If employees get too close to us, their mouths can be seen

  • Time in CD repair machine does not appear in minutes in some languages

  • If you change the location of the initial trash bin, it will return to its original location after saving

  • Employees pack scratched CDs for online sales

  • Employees can take products from cart for online sale

  • Employees take scratched cds from desk for stocking

  • Employees sometimes place boxes in empty spaces rather than labeled spaces

  • Second hand pz4 controller screws moves to wrong direction when repairing

  • Sometimes customers cant find the *Nothing*?

  • Some clipping issues on shelves with side covers

  • Some shelf layouts may prevent employees from moving

  • When the Use local currency option is changed, our money text does not change immediately

  • The number of customers visiting at the end of the day may appear incorrect

*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3425461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link