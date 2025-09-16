Now Food Bowl can be moved with edit tool

Yellow color option to desks and ceiling

The maximum number of customers that can be inside at the same time has been increased

Sound toggle removed from settings, it was just confusing with sliders

Some crash issues on amd

Some unsupported emojis in the stream chat have been removed

Special Edition achievement not achieved if you get special edition from Mystery Box

If employees get too close to us, their mouths can be seen

Time in CD repair machine does not appear in minutes in some languages

If you change the location of the initial trash bin, it will return to its original location after saving

Employees pack scratched CDs for online sales

Employees can take products from cart for online sale

Employees take scratched cds from desk for stocking

Employees sometimes place boxes in empty spaces rather than labeled spaces

Second hand pz4 controller screws moves to wrong direction when repairing

Sometimes customers cant find the *Nothing*?

Some clipping issues on shelves with side covers

Some shelf layouts may prevent employees from moving

When the Use local currency option is changed, our money text does not change immediately