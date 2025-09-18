Ahoy there, Tinkerlanders!

It’s been half a month since we announced an unstable version of Patch 0.2.0.0, which featured the long awaited Volcano update. Thanks to all the dedicated players who helped us with testing, we’re ready to share the polished version on the main branch.

The update will shortly show up in your download queues! Just a brief warning – some parts of the game localization are still in the works, we’re doing our best to release the final version ASAP. For those who missed our past announcement, let us guide you through the main changes you’ll find on Tinkerlands with the Volcano update.

VOLCANO UPDATE FEATURES

Mod Support

We want players to feel connected to these islands in as many ways as possible. One of them would be offering a high level of customization for everyone to express themselves out of the box. Crafting a robust Mod Support system is the first step to offering such creative freedom. Our team has been working hand-on-hand with the modders over Discord, providing them with documentation, work tools and test mods to be used as examples. Together, we made great progress these days!

If you are interested in creating mods for Tinkerlands, please make sure that you join our Discord community (link at the end of this post) as that will be the place to get help for now. If you are only interested in playing mods, we'd also ask you to join our Discord server as that will be the hub to post mods until we’re ready to move this feature to Steam’s workshop.

Volcanic Island

Play “floor is lava”, but… way less friendly? Better protect yourself, things are about to get BURNING HOT (not in a good way). Explore this inferno in search of unique items and more enemies to beat! The local fauna have adapted to the heat and they are not happy to see you. But hey, with your new weapons in hand, they might just warm up to you... violently.

New land, new threats... naturally, you’ll need some new toys. Find powerful gear tailored to your favorite class: Pyro Mage, Flame Warrior or Fireproof Archer. Choose your flavor of destruction!

Last but not least, an ash-tounding final fight against the Magma Worm awaits you in the depths of the volcano… if you can handle the heat. No need for thumpers for these absolute units.

Pet System

Life would be so empty and horrible without animals by our side… so we squeezed in a Pet System into this update! From the noble cat to a vivacious rock, find all sorts of cute creatures all over the map, foster them and they’ll love you back. In their own weird way.

PVP System

Did your best friend steal the last slice of your favorite pizza? Some offenses need appropriate retribution. Enable Friendly Fire and settle things the old-fashioned way–by hitting each other ruthlessly.

Banner System

Say “NOPE” to that one mob you really hate! Now you can craft special banners (yes, we do have a talent for naming things) to banish certain especially annoying types of enemies and take tactical control of your surroundings.

PATCH NOTES

But wait, there’s more. For those interested in learning about all the new stuff, quality of life improvements and bug fixes, we’ve recently posted our Patch Notes in a separate article [link]. As we’ve spent the last two weeks testing features and identifying issues within Patch 0.2.0.0, there’s a lot to say this time–don’t let that list intimidate you!





That’s all for today, fellas. Remember to join our Discord server to discuss our latest updates, ask questions, report bugs, and find new co-op partners. And, of course, enjoy your adventure in the Tinkerlands. We lava you! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥