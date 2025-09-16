 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20001978 Edited 16 September 2025 – 15:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Brave ones!

Access to the game is currently unavailable due to scheduled server maintenance.

The estimated maintenance time is 2 hours.

Thank you for your understanding!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2479832
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link