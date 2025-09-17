Hello, players!



We have news! This update brings a series of improvements, fixes, and important new features to the game experience. Check out what's changed below:



🛠️ News and Improvements:



✅ Character system added



✅ Leveling, currency, and collectibles system added



✅ Interface widget fixes and improvements



✅ Various bug fixes and minor bugs



✅ Performance improvements in various areas of the game



✅ General game fixes and adjustments



✅ AI improvements



✅ Ammunition additions



✅ AI additions



✅ New game modes



✅ Traps can now be destroyed



📌 An important message from Clovek Games:

This project is being developed by a single independent developer. Even so, Clovek Games reaffirms its commitment to continue actively working on the game with frequent updates, fixes, and improvements until we reach the complete version of the project we want to deliver to you.



📌 Future plans:

We are working to improve the game's performance, improving multiplayer, and adding new mechanics, achievements, and a Leaderboard!



🙏 We sincerely thank everyone who believes in our work and continues to support development!



See you in the game!