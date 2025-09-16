1.The sound effect volume of the electromagnetic artillery tower is reduced.

2. Changes to the Vampire Tower

The negative effect description of "50% damage reduction" for the ultimate skill in Roguelike mode has been removed

In fact, this was not implemented before.

The blood-sucking rate of the meat pigeon mode has been upgraded from 50% to 30%, and the health point upgrade has been increased from 40% to 50%.

(The previous upgrade of the vampire rate actually increased damage. This Bug has been fixed.)

The specialized blood-sucking rate has been upgraded from 30% to 20%

The blood absorption rate of the common Vampire Tower has increased from 200% to 600%, and the damage has decreased from 60 to 30.

The shared blood-sucking rate has increased from 200% to 600%, and the damage has decreased from 30 to 15.

The vampire recovery rate has increased from 100% to 300%, and the damage has decreased from 60 to 30.

Previously, the Vampire Tower could be used to deal damage, and its positioning slightly overlapped with that of the Laser tower.

Now the damage has decreased but the blood-sucking rate has increased, making it more suitable for the current rank.

The upgrade and modification have reduced the stable damage that the Vampire Tower can withstand in the later stage, and the health bonus has enhanced its survival ability in the face of burst damage.

3. Changes to support stations

The overflow recovery revenue from meat pigeons and modifications has decreased from 0.5% to 0.2%.

The penalty for modification overflow recycling has been changed from "100% increase in cost and electricity" to "100% increase in cost".

Previously, this modification increased the power demand, which was equivalent to halving the number of support stations and weakening their original functions.

Now, only the initial construction cost is sacrificed to increase the later income, which will not affect its original function.

Previously, overflow recovery was still effective for a period of time after the support station was destroyed. Now, overflow recovery can only take effect if the support station is built and still alive.