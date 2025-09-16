- Fixed stats not being recorded correctly when restarting game.
- Fixed pause panel displaying when game is over.
Hotfix 1.01
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3479165
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3479166
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3479167
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update