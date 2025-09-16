 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20001936 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed stats not being recorded correctly when restarting game.
  • Fixed pause panel displaying when game is over.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3479165
Windows 32-bit Depot 3479166
Linux 64-bit Depot 3479167
