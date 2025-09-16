Hi, Everyone!

We’re back with another round of fixes to keep your journey through Campus Life running smoothly! After listening to your feedback and closely monitoring your reports, our team has been working hard to polish the game and resolve issues that were affecting your campus adventures.

Here’s the full list of fixes and improvements:

Added proper navigation for Joining Test WIN so players can now progress smoothly

New option to invert the X-axis for camera controls

Added mouse sensitivity adjustment to settings

Fixed camera collision issues for a smoother gameplay experience

Corrected furniture interaction problems in the player’s room

Collectibles found during the tutorial are now available right from the start

Added position markers for the tutorial

We’ll continue to release updates and improvements based on your reports, so please keep sharing your thoughts and suggestions. Whether it’s bug fixes, new features, or general ideas, your input helps us shape the ultimate campus experience! If you’d like to get involved with the community, share your stories, or report issues, join us on Discord or check the Steam discussion thread, where we continuously review your comments.

Thank you for being part of Campus Life! We can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve in your academic journey.

Cheers,

~ Frozen Way and Game Formatic Team