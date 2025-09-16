📢 Today’s Update is Live!

Hey heroes, here’s what we’ve rolled out in today’s patch:

- Losing game data on crash issue fixed

- Laser skill mechanic in combat improved

- Phone screen hover stick issue fixed

- Added remaining time to reach the tasks

- Market job payment adjustment

- More encouraging comments from notifications added

- Task spawn frequency adjustment done, more option and freedom on that will come in next update

- Mental and health increase in home adjustment

- Opening tab while the fridge is open locking the game bug fixed

- Level 20 boss missile speed fix

- Police officer sounds fix

Thanks for playing and supporting us! Every update is shaped by your feedback keep it coming! 💙