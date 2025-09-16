📢 Today’s Update is Live!
Hey heroes, here’s what we’ve rolled out in today’s patch:
- Losing game data on crash issue fixed
- Laser skill mechanic in combat improved
- Phone screen hover stick issue fixed
- Added remaining time to reach the tasks
- Market job payment adjustment
- More encouraging comments from notifications added
- Task spawn frequency adjustment done, more option and freedom on that will come in next update
- Mental and health increase in home adjustment
- Opening tab while the fridge is open locking the game bug fixed
- Level 20 boss missile speed fix
- Police officer sounds fix
Thanks for playing and supporting us! Every update is shaped by your feedback keep it coming! 💙
Changed files in this update