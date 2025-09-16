 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20001885
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed items duplication glitch (key & sacred book)
  • Fixed black screen on launch sometimes
  • Prevented game over UI from appearing in tutorial
  • Fixed cherry shooter not working
  • Fixed sun mask not working
  • Fixed typo

