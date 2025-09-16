- Fixed items duplication glitch (key & sacred book)
- Fixed black screen on launch sometimes
- Prevented game over UI from appearing in tutorial
- Fixed cherry shooter not working
- Fixed sun mask not working
- Fixed typo
Version 1.3Z - Bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update