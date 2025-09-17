Hello everyone! We're releasing Update 1.17.1 today to address some outstanding issues with Coronations and the associated "Ascendant" update. Notably, this update includes a variety of tweaks and bug fixes for Oaths, as well as fixes for various issues reported by the community.

Please check the changelog below for more information.





Update 1.17.1 Changelog

Bugfixes:

Fixed Activity Pulse Action 'stopped to admire the venue' showing errors during the coronation from the guest's point of view.

Fixed all instances of Coronation host mentioning a guest's realm while swearing an oath.

‘Champion of the X Culture’ decision: The check for de jure duchy existence in the decision requirements is now visible

‘Consolidate the empire/kingdom’ oath: The requirement now fully checks for the title for which the coronation was held, not the current primary title.

‘Purge Pretenders’ oath: Fixed the requirement for the children having a claim on your primary title.

‘Purge Pretenders’ oath: Fixed decision display issues, fixed wrong law displayed in the selection tooltip.

‘Repent’ oath: One pilgrimage is no longer counted as multiple.

Reduced the frequency of ‘The Witness’ event in coronations.

Promising buildings: Fixed the character selection

Removed the requirements for the oath buildings and replaced them with piety/prestige costs

‘Tales of Wars Lost’: fixed the reward giveaway

Fixed the broken loc in the player notifications from the ‘Tales of Wars Lost’ event

Fixed the primogeniture law being reset prematurely.

Fixed empty strings and broken scopes in the ‘Concerns Among the Clans’ event

Added some economic archetype checks in the oaths so that the AI can handle it a tad better

Character Memories about Coronations are now more reliable

The event ‘Fulfilled Oath’ will no longer display "Consolidate the None" upon completing the Reconquer Oath

Forbid Pope and other Heads of Faith from bringing any demands in the ‘Petitioners’ event chain

Disruption event for coronation guests, and thus the ‘Petitioners’ event for the host can only trigger if the detractors have higher military strength, or there is a faction targeting the host

Emperors of a faith with ‘No Anointment’ doctrine are set as Crowned, not Anointed

‘The Crown-Son’: Non-Christian characters will no longer hold a very Christian scepter

Upon losing the last Kingdom title, all active oaths are removed, thus preventing a lot of edge cases

All activities no longer block artifact interactions

‘Install Claimants’ Oath: The decision now properly requires 3+ claimants installed via wars.

Corrected the missing space in the ‘Install Claimants’ oath tooltip

Fixed the reward hooks being given backwards; they are now correctly given to the claimants and their heirs.

HRE Emperor Heinrich IV no longer ahistorically starts as crowned in 1066 bookmark

Building Oaths now better display the requirements for buildings in held baronies

When a ruler is deposed, the crown laws are properly reset for the heir

The ‘Head of Faith Arrives’ event will no longer try to fetch a missing chaplain for Nomads

Fixed coronation reward descriptions that made no sense for non-vassal characters

Fixed misleading tooltips about the numerical requirements for various Oaths

The Sayyid trait will no longer spawn new legend seeds if a holy legend seed already exists

Prevented rulers from giving away their coronation artifacts in the ‘Gift Worthy of a King’ event

‘Shape the Realm’ Oath now has an updated building requirement in the decision window

‘Strengthen the House’ Oath now is fully mechanically resolved upon completion

‘Opportunity in Libation’ will not try to appoint a brewmaster if the court position is unavailable

Coronation rewards from ‘Embrace Supporters’ intent now target only supporters

Fixed a culture scoping issue in the ‘In A Time of Struggle’ event

Fixed the display of herd gain from coronations

Fixed the description of the ‘Anointed’ nickname

‘Greatest Hunter’ Oath: fixed the reward text

Fixed edge cases in dynamic event text for the event ‘<Name>’s Moment’

Added missing localization for modifiers in ‘Gold Before Crown’

‘A Common Cause’ will not trigger more than once during a coronation

‘Restore the Bosporan Kingdom’ now correctly assigns the proper duchies to the new kingdom's de jure.

Fixed missing text for the modifier ‘ach_coronation_expended_resources_modifier’

Flipped AI legend logic

Fixed the AI logic for ‘Request Anointment’ to ensure AI emperors get anointed

Fixed the issue preventing the ‘Foreign Armor’ yurt upgrade from progressing past level 2

‘A Delightful Treat’ now properly accounts for unlanded characters

Content:

Added a powerful new event for coronation hosts, allowing you to use your skilled chancellor to break up a neighboring confederation or earn a new vassal or tributary

Added relation reasons for lovers in coronation_events.6030

Balance:

The ‘Divine Marriage’ tenet now has the incestuous trait as a virtue.

Zealous characters are now easier to convert to witchcraft if their faith accepts witchcraft, and the witch trait is a virtue.

Increase the cost of the Level 6 ‘Millet Storage’ yurt building to its intended level

As always, if you encounter any issues after today's update, please disable any mods and post a thread in the Bug Report board of our official forums if the issue persists.