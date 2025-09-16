 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20001790 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all your feedback, if you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

Changes

  • Get an upgraded card back when a Creature spawned from an upgraded card is removed.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed a crash when ending building after restarting a Nightmare level from the death screen.

  • Fixed the trigger for ”The calm before the storm” achievement.

  • Fixed the cost of Deferred Violence not updating when drawing more cards.

  • Audio fixes:

    • Fixed the ambient audio looping of the Cave

    • Adjusted the ambient audio volume:

      • Bathroom

      • Well

      • Cave

Changed files in this update

  • Loading history…
