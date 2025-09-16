Thanks for all your feedback, if you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻
Changes
Get an upgraded card back when a Creature spawned from an upgraded card is removed.
Fixed Bugs
Fixed a crash when ending building after restarting a Nightmare level from the death screen.
Fixed the trigger for ”The calm before the storm” achievement.
Fixed the cost of Deferred Violence not updating when drawing more cards.
Audio fixes:
Fixed the ambient audio looping of the Cave
Adjusted the ambient audio volume:
Bathroom
Well
Cave
