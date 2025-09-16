 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20001722 Edited 16 September 2025 – 15:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General
  • Fixed the game having incorrect gamma (being too dark).
  • Fixed unlockable storage “safe” not unlocking instantly after buying it.
  • Fixed unlockable storages not unlocking when bringing them by the stash found during a run.
  • Fixed an issue where large vertical spacing would make the LOD bug out. The search goes on!
  • Fixed so that Mossman damage state isn’t a floaty texture anymore.
  • Guild Approved Cuisine and Eating as Royals cookbook now unbugged.
  • Poison Blood now works.
  • Fixed the interact icon on the safe closest to Stiffleg.
  • Water is now murky again!
  • Electricity effect now doesn’t stay on forever if you died from a shock.
  • Corrupted Amalgamation can now be permanently destroyed by explosives.
  • Scroll of Least Resistance will now aim better on enemies
  • Fixed crypt UI not going away.
  • Fixed an infinite money glitch.
  • Fixed insurance achievement not triggering immediately.
  • Molotov now doesn’t have a wacky billboard facing flame.
  • Fixed pickups sometimes being LODed out in siderooms
  • Black Guild Bruiser and Craw Abomination now has properly aligned flesh.


Audio
  • Fixed issue where Magazine Physics SFX didn't always trigger.
  • Jar of Poison & Love Mixing (Now plays in 3D instead of 2D).
  • Hellshrew Damage Impact Mixing.


Church
  • The player can now correctly see the Fortress and Lucia’s Castle from the Church and the Car intro.


Town
  • Fixed falling through the gaps in the planks on the wooden stairs leading down to the Cardinal mini-boss fight in Town.
  • The two weapon chests after Cardinals are now one weapon chest and one armor chest instead.
  • Water garbage in the waters in Shanty is now breakable.


Castle
  • Fixed an exploit where you could jump out of the window during the Lucia fight to skip most of the fight.
  • Forest
  • Fix pink dev textures on the back of the forest crypt
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between beams on a broken bridge in the forest.


Hedge Maze
  • Added more Corrupted Amalgamations.
  • Fixed Some fencing issues.


Bridge
  • Fixed the collision of the ceilings in the guard houses.
  • Fixed a collider of the trap door in the guard house which allowed enemies to shoot through it.


Fortress
  • Fixed some rock placements in FortressGateCorridor1 which was resulting in some players getting stuck in a corner unable to escape.
  • Added collision to a fence in FortressChunk1 that was previously missing.


Desert
  • Fixed an issue with some desert side chunks intersecting with the main chunks in level generation.
  • Fixed a generation issue which allowed players to leave the Desert map and fall into the void.
  • Fixed the gap between the walls and ceiling in Crypt 04 (as well as fixing a couple of missing backfaces).
  • Desert Clause now has human organs.
  • Desert Clause hitbox should now be more reliable on bullet hit.
  • Desert Clause now properly hides when underground.
  • Can no longer walk away from Desert Clause without activating bossfight.
  • Desert Clause Rocket Phase levels is reduced in size by 35%.
  • Desert Clause moving sphere during the rocket phase is slightly faster.

