- Fixed the game having incorrect gamma (being too dark).
- Fixed unlockable storage “safe” not unlocking instantly after buying it.
- Fixed unlockable storages not unlocking when bringing them by the stash found during a run.
- Fixed an issue where large vertical spacing would make the LOD bug out. The search goes on!
- Fixed so that Mossman damage state isn’t a floaty texture anymore.
- Guild Approved Cuisine and Eating as Royals cookbook now unbugged.
- Poison Blood now works.
- Fixed the interact icon on the safe closest to Stiffleg.
- Water is now murky again!
- Electricity effect now doesn’t stay on forever if you died from a shock.
- Corrupted Amalgamation can now be permanently destroyed by explosives.
- Scroll of Least Resistance will now aim better on enemies
- Fixed crypt UI not going away.
- Fixed an infinite money glitch.
- Fixed insurance achievement not triggering immediately.
- Molotov now doesn’t have a wacky billboard facing flame.
- Fixed pickups sometimes being LODed out in siderooms
- Black Guild Bruiser and Craw Abomination now has properly aligned flesh.
Audio
- Fixed issue where Magazine Physics SFX didn't always trigger.
- Jar of Poison & Love Mixing (Now plays in 3D instead of 2D).
- Hellshrew Damage Impact Mixing.
Church
- The player can now correctly see the Fortress and Lucia’s Castle from the Church and the Car intro.
Town
- Fixed falling through the gaps in the planks on the wooden stairs leading down to the Cardinal mini-boss fight in Town.
- The two weapon chests after Cardinals are now one weapon chest and one armor chest instead.
- Water garbage in the waters in Shanty is now breakable.
Castle
- Fixed an exploit where you could jump out of the window during the Lucia fight to skip most of the fight.
- Forest
- Fix pink dev textures on the back of the forest crypt
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between beams on a broken bridge in the forest.
Hedge Maze
- Added more Corrupted Amalgamations.
- Fixed Some fencing issues.
Bridge
- Fixed the collision of the ceilings in the guard houses.
- Fixed a collider of the trap door in the guard house which allowed enemies to shoot through it.
Fortress
- Fixed some rock placements in FortressGateCorridor1 which was resulting in some players getting stuck in a corner unable to escape.
- Added collision to a fence in FortressChunk1 that was previously missing.
Desert
- Fixed an issue with some desert side chunks intersecting with the main chunks in level generation.
- Fixed a generation issue which allowed players to leave the Desert map and fall into the void.
- Fixed the gap between the walls and ceiling in Crypt 04 (as well as fixing a couple of missing backfaces).
- Desert Clause now has human organs.
- Desert Clause hitbox should now be more reliable on bullet hit.
- Desert Clause now properly hides when underground.
- Can no longer walk away from Desert Clause without activating bossfight.
- Desert Clause Rocket Phase levels is reduced in size by 35%.
- Desert Clause moving sphere during the rocket phase is slightly faster.
