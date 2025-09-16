 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20001707 Edited 16 September 2025 – 15:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improvements have been made to the local co-op experience of the Pledge Banquet.
  • Fixed a bug that caused torches outside the lantern to get duplicated upon reloading a game.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player’s footsteps not to be heard in some areas north of the tavern.
  • Fixed several bugs that could cause freezes during dialogue.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause some characters not to appear for players joining an online game.
  • Fixed various bugs with the peacocks.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Gass to appear.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the player to be able to try to speak to Harold in the middle of the Pledge Banquet challenge, displaying a blank dialogue box.

Changed files in this update

Windows Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
