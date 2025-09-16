- Improvements have been made to the local co-op experience of the Pledge Banquet.
- Fixed a bug that caused torches outside the lantern to get duplicated upon reloading a game.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player’s footsteps not to be heard in some areas north of the tavern.
- Fixed several bugs that could cause freezes during dialogue.
- Fixed a bug that could cause some characters not to appear for players joining an online game.
- Fixed various bugs with the peacocks.
- Fixed a bug that caused Gass to appear.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to be able to try to speak to Harold in the middle of the Pledge Banquet challenge, displaying a blank dialogue box.
Patch 0.7.3.2
