Fellow Officers,

one of the most anticipated additions has finally arrived to Police Simulator: The Self-Defense Update is now available across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox!

Starting today, the justified use of your gun becomes an integral part of your everyday shift as an officer of the Brighton Police Department. Throughout the Open Beta, we've also made several adjustments to further polish this feature.

➡️ But now, let's take a closer look!

In Short: What’s included?

This update is centered around introducing new NPC interactions that ultimately lead to an increase in dangerous scenarios. We've also worked on several other improvements that have been requested by the community for a while.

🔫 Gun Usage by NPCs NPCs now have a chance to draw a weapon when being confronted. They must be talked down by the officer to de-escalate the situation. This can lead to a shootout!

🛡️ Self-Defense You can now use your Gun to protect yourself from NPCs who are wielding a weapon or attempt to shoot the officer.

🪪 New Permits NPCs may now carry a dedicated permit allowing them to carry a gun.

🔦 Spotlights are now Gadgets! Select spotlights as a dedicated gadget within the garage! You can now use them independently from the Matrix Sign during your shift!

💬 Radio Chatter More immersion during your next patrol car shift! You'll now be able to listen to a bunch of interesting messages coming in from the control center...

👕 New Uniform Selection Head to the lockers to create different uniform pre-sets. You can then switch betweem easily not just at the lockers but also right from the trunk of your patrol car!

⚠️ Accident Pack DLC Included in the Season Pass! This DLC contains reflective clothing, an optional orange lightbar, the Multipurpose Responder Vehicle, and police vehicle skins.

👮 Uniform Pack DLC Not included in the Season Pass: Three absolutely iconic Uniform Packs, each containing a set of different uniforms inspired by actual police forces from the United States.



Gun Usage is here!

More dangerous scenarios have arrived in Police Simulator: Gun Usage is finally here!

With The Self-Defense Update, an NPC may now draw a weapon as they're being spawned as a particularly dangerous criminal. You are now required to de-escalate the situation. Demand them to surrender: If they comply, they will drop their weapon, lie down, and you can handcuff them.

If not, you are not yet allowed to shoot – doing so will not end the shift but will cause the loss of CP. It can take some time for the NPC to surrender as they might verbally resist. Should the criminal choose not to surrender, they now pose an active threat. You are now allowed to shoot!

After every shot you take at them, they may either turn into an injured NPC or simply drop their weapon and surrender. If the armed criminal is injured, first aid must be administered and an ambulance must be called for further proceedings.

Be aware: The criminal has a chance to also shoot directly at you – but doesn't have to. After a maximum of three hits, you will become critically injured and your shift will automatically end as you need to recover. Act fast and decisively to protect yourself and everyone else, Brighton needs you!

The use of your gun must always be seen as a method of last resort. After all, the officers working in the Brighton Police Department have sworn to serve all citizens – fairly, in alignment with the law, and with justice.

Even more great features!

We're also introducing several other great new features which you have been recommending for a while! One of them is the re-implementation of spotlights – but this time, they're a proper gadget. This means, you can equip them to any car and use them throughout your shift through the gadget wheel, instead of being limited to the Matrix Sign.

We're also implementing Radio Chatter that will be audible in the background of your patrol car. This way, we're providing more ambience and immersion, making the world feel much more alive.

You're outside the precinct but still want to swap your uniform? No problem – this is now possible right from the trunk of your patrol car as a handy shortcut! First, you'll need to choose a pre-set of individual uniforms at the lockers but afterwards, they're selectable in a handy fashion as a set from your trunk!

There’s also a new way to remove vehicles from the street by calling for backup, you’re now able to arrest injured NPCs before they’re taken by EMS, and other helpful changes.

Out now: The Accident Pack!

Stay visible, stay ready – with the Accident Pack! This DLC has everything you need to handle accident scenes confidently. Included are reflective clothing, an optional orange lightbar for your police car, the Multipurpose Responder Vehicle equipped with a bigger trunk for transporting more tools, and police vehicle skins that indicate you're taking care of the accident response.

The Accident Pack is now available as a paid DLC and is included for free in the Season Pass. If you haven't checked it out yet, we recommend doing so as it's by far the best deal if you want to be prepared for additional content we will release later this year:

Fashion Patrol: Three new Uniform Packs!

Bring the style of the US Police Officers to your next shift! We're introducing three absolutely iconic Uniform Pack DLC, each containing a set of different uniforms inspired by actual police forces from the United States.

The East Coast Police Uniform Pack contains 5 uniforms from New York City, New Hampshire, and Fairfax County.

The South Atlantic Police Uniform Pack contains 6 uniforms from Florida, Georgia, and West Virginia.

The Western Police Uniform Pack contains 6 uniforms from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Austin.

Please note that the Uniform Packs are not part of the Season Pass and must be purchased separately. However, we have created a bundle that contain all three packs at a heavily discounted price!

The Uniform Packs are now available!

What's next?

The very next update is right around the corner and currently scheduled to be released in October! It will all be centered around brand-new missions – including vandalism, domestic disturbance, and more. Officers of the Brighton Police Department will expand their responsibilities around their jurisdiction!

Please look forward to more details to be shared in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, we want to thank everyone for their support during the Open Beta of The Self-Defense Update. Please continue to report potential issues and provide your feedback – the more extensive, the better. But for now, let's take a good look at the official changelog of this update:

Changelog – Update 19.0

New Features, Improvements & Content

Added Self-Defense

Added Gun Usage by NPCs Connected to this, a new criminal state for NPCs has been added

Added Spotlights as Gadgets

Adjusted the lockers to allow for the adjustment of Uniform Pre-Sets

Added a feature to change Uniforms from the Patrol Car Trunk

Added additional permits and new weapons

Added radio chatter inside the patrol cars

Added Accident Pack DLC

Added State Uniform Pack DLCs

Changes during Open Beta

Fixed an issue causing liability Open Warrant to cause CP Loss if armed NPC flees first

Updated siren sounds

Fixed Player Character appearing with invisible features on Title Screen

Fixed client not being able to interact with locker after doing it once

Fixed Wallet Thief NPC being able to enter Gun Usage sequence which blocks the callout from progressing

Fixed multiple interactions missing for injured armed driver NPC during Gun Usage

Fixed NPC facing wrong direction towards player when wielding a gun

Integrated taser into Gun Usage

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed uniform settings reverting to default after restarting and continuing shift

Stability & Performance

Fixed game momentarily freezing upon entering any shift before resuming normally

NPC & NPV

Fixed injured witnesses in crime scenes can not be interviewed

Fixed Medics trying to walk into slightly injured NPCs

Fixed injured NPCs walking towards sidewalk and then hovering back into ambulance

Fixed arrest transport officer not entering the Police Station to retrieve arrested NPC

Fixed arrest transport officer not walking back to their vehicle

Patrol Cars & Gadgets

Fixed blipping uses same sequence as ELS

Graphics & Game World

Fixed towing animation when NPC is handcuffed while vehicle is towed

Fixed dashboard reflections in some cars during first person

Fixed several issues with grass on Highway

Fixed various visual glitches

UI

Adjusted the camera within the garage when changing Stickers to allow for a better preview

Changed Ninja Stars to Throwing Stars

Known Issues

Currently, the uniform is missing on your very first start in the main menu until you've selected one at the lockers. This will be fixed soon.

The gun permit is currently only showing the exact same entry every time you check it. This will be fixed soon.

Matrix Sign turns off when exiting the vehicle.

Winch disconnects when getting back into vehicle after previously connecting it to a different vehicle.

No drug deal is happening at drug deal callouts.

Unmarked Lights don't work in the front window.

Your Police Simulator Team



