16 September 2025 Build 20001594
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s a beautiful day to celebrate fiber intake in the monastery!

In version 1118, we’re serving you a plate of cold, raw vegetables as well as new levels at a more pleasant temperature. Possibly texture as well, we haven’t tried eating the walls. Yet.

Here’s the full patch notes:

  • Added four new levels to chapters 1, 3 and 4! 

    • These levels are also present in Endless Mode

  • Added three vegetables to the game: Cabbages, Leeks and Turnips!

  • Major performance improvements for visual effects

  • Fixed a crash related to voice chat

  • Hopefully 🤞 fixed an issue where certain NPCs would exist on clients but *not* on the server 

Are you looking for more MEAT? We’ll have something pretty beefy for you in the next one. Stay tuned!

Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking can be picked up for $7.99 USD:


See you in the monastery,

- Christa @ Strange Scaffold

