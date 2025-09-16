It’s a beautiful day to celebrate fiber intake in the monastery!
In version 1118, we’re serving you a plate of cold, raw vegetables as well as new levels at a more pleasant temperature. Possibly texture as well, we haven’t tried eating the walls. Yet.
Here’s the full patch notes:
Added four new levels to chapters 1, 3 and 4!
These levels are also present in Endless Mode
Added three vegetables to the game: Cabbages, Leeks and Turnips!
Major performance improvements for visual effects
Fixed a crash related to voice chat
Hopefully 🤞 fixed an issue where certain NPCs would exist on clients but *not* on the server
Are you looking for more MEAT? We’ll have something pretty beefy for you in the next one. Stay tuned!
Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking can be picked up for $7.99 USD:
See you in the monastery,
- Christa @ Strange Scaffold
Changed files in this update