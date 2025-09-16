Kill The Music v1.29 Update
This update focuses on Mid-Run Saves and Balance.
Mid-Run Save
Added Continue button in Main Menu
Mid-Run Saves are generated after Upgrade Selection after each round.
Mid-Run Saves are overwritten when starting a new run.
Mid-Run Saves are deleted when playing Tutorial.
Mid-Run Saves are currently not available in demo.
Fragments earned during Mid-Run save will not be applied until Game Over or Run Success.
Balance
Reduce overall Kill Quota by 10%
Reduce Kill Quota for later Absurdities by an additional 10%
Reduce overall Timer counts by 10%
Allow Meter Gain during solo for Absurdity 8 onward.
