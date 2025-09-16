 Skip to content
16 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Kill The Music v1.29 Update

This update focuses on Mid-Run Saves and Balance.

Mid-Run Save

  • Added Continue button in Main Menu

  • Mid-Run Saves are generated after Upgrade Selection after each round.

  • Mid-Run Saves are overwritten when starting a new run.

  • Mid-Run Saves are deleted when playing Tutorial.

  • Mid-Run Saves are currently not available in demo.

  • Fragments earned during Mid-Run save will not be applied until Game Over or Run Success.

Balance

  • Reduce overall Kill Quota by 10%

  • Reduce Kill Quota for later Absurdities by an additional 10%

  • Reduce overall Timer counts by 10%

  • Allow Meter Gain during solo for Absurdity 8 onward.

Changed files in this update

