The coffee fetch quest was broken in the latest update. It is now fixed. What a time to be alive!
Fixed one coffee quest.
Fixed one moving platform that turned the Star Thief the wrong way.
Posted one minor patch update.
Cheers
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The coffee fetch quest was broken in the latest update. It is now fixed. What a time to be alive!
Fixed one coffee quest.
Fixed one moving platform that turned the Star Thief the wrong way.
Posted one minor patch update.
Cheers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update