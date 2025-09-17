 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20001543 Edited 17 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The coffee fetch quest was broken in the latest update. It is now fixed. What a time to be alive!

  • Fixed one coffee quest.

  • Fixed one moving platform that turned the Star Thief the wrong way.

  • Posted one minor patch update.

Cheers

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1883371
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1883372
  • Loading history…
