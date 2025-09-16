Hello heroes!
The summer Heroes event has ended. But just closing the event would be a bit lame, don't you agree? That's why we added some new stuff with today's update. ;) Introducing a new battle chest shop, a brand new cowboy themed chest, new legendaries and much more! Check out the patch notes below for all the details. :D
Patch notes:
Battle Chests / Shop
-updated Battle Chest shop to new chest season system
-added new season chest: Outlaw's Bounty which includes Wild West themed cosmetics
-Templar Chest (season 2) added which contains only templar themed items
-added Brutal Slayer and Blessed Guardian legendary templar helmets
-old chests now became "The Box" (season 1) and contains all random cosmetics that do not fit into a theme
-chest item preview changed into a quick display when hovering over chests
-increased inner padding a bit on all visible cosmetic icons for a more universal and cleaner display
-old chests should now be automatically reimbursed into coins
-new pumpkin token icon
-reworked Halloween Heroes 2024 Witch Hats to be slightly more detailed and changed allied version into a green version that matches the plague masks
-added brains in glass dome cosmetics to Halloween Heroes 2024
-Steam coins and random chests now trigger every 15 mins instead of 20 minutes (cooldown reduced)
-Steam coins and random chest drop now requires a minimum of 750 score
Gameplay settings
-added camera position controls to options (height, horizontal offset and distance) which allows the player to fully customize the camera as camera position desires are divided
-changed default keybind for camera shoulder swap to empty as too many beginners press it accidentally without knowing how to change it back
Main menu
-added player avatars to leader boards
-improved leader board entry displaying a bit
-banner rank should now load in much quicker (within 0.5s)
-added new leader board player card with rank, rank title and supporter status that appears when clicking on a player in the leader boards
Planes and AA
-AA turret rotation speed increased from 50 -> 75
-plane rocket fire cooldown increased from 0.2s -> 0.5s
-plane rocket speed decreased from 15k -> 12.5k
-added plane MG distance based damage falloff (this might be way too aggressive, but we will tweak)
-slightly increased FOV change when WEP speed boosting
Map tweaks
-added many more sandbags to the bridge in Coastal Conflict
Bug fixes
-fixed black spot in eyes when wearing certain shirts
-fixed AA rotation sound not playing when movement of mouse matches rotation of turret itself (now it always makes a noise when rotating regardless of mouse barrel rotation matching)
-fixed slight offset with plane speed lines effect
-fixed motorcycle character position so hands line up with steering wheel again
-fixed leader board jump to page not jumping to the correct page when rank is on the brim between two pages
Cheers! <3
Changed files in this update