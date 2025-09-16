Hello heroes!

The summer Heroes event has ended. But just closing the event would be a bit lame, don't you agree? That's why we added some new stuff with today's update. ;) Introducing a new battle chest shop, a brand new cowboy themed chest, new legendaries and much more! Check out the patch notes below for all the details. :D

Patch notes:

Battle Chests / Shop

-updated Battle Chest shop to new chest season system

-added new season chest: Outlaw's Bounty which includes Wild West themed cosmetics

-Templar Chest (season 2) added which contains only templar themed items

-added Brutal Slayer and Blessed Guardian legendary templar helmets

-old chests now became "The Box" (season 1) and contains all random cosmetics that do not fit into a theme

-chest item preview changed into a quick display when hovering over chests

-increased inner padding a bit on all visible cosmetic icons for a more universal and cleaner display

-old chests should now be automatically reimbursed into coins

-new pumpkin token icon

-reworked Halloween Heroes 2024 Witch Hats to be slightly more detailed and changed allied version into a green version that matches the plague masks

-added brains in glass dome cosmetics to Halloween Heroes 2024

-Steam coins and random chests now trigger every 15 mins instead of 20 minutes (cooldown reduced)

-Steam coins and random chest drop now requires a minimum of 750 score



Gameplay settings

-added camera position controls to options (height, horizontal offset and distance) which allows the player to fully customize the camera as camera position desires are divided

-changed default keybind for camera shoulder swap to empty as too many beginners press it accidentally without knowing how to change it back



Main menu

-added player avatars to leader boards

-improved leader board entry displaying a bit

-banner rank should now load in much quicker (within 0.5s)

-added new leader board player card with rank, rank title and supporter status that appears when clicking on a player in the leader boards



Planes and AA

-AA turret rotation speed increased from 50 -> 75

-plane rocket fire cooldown increased from 0.2s -> 0.5s

-plane rocket speed decreased from 15k -> 12.5k

-added plane MG distance based damage falloff (this might be way too aggressive, but we will tweak)

-slightly increased FOV change when WEP speed boosting



Map tweaks

-added many more sandbags to the bridge in Coastal Conflict



Bug fixes

-fixed black spot in eyes when wearing certain shirts

-fixed AA rotation sound not playing when movement of mouse matches rotation of turret itself (now it always makes a noise when rotating regardless of mouse barrel rotation matching)

-fixed slight offset with plane speed lines effect

-fixed motorcycle character position so hands line up with steering wheel again

-fixed leader board jump to page not jumping to the correct page when rank is on the brim between two pages

Cheers! <3