Major 16 September 2025 Build 20001368 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Lens – Release Notes (v0.71)

Update v0.71 – Neuro Upscale
Introduces the first built-in Neural Upscaler with multiple model options. Each model trades speed for quality differently.



Test rig: Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3 GHz · RTX 3070 Laptop 8 GB GDDR6 · 64 GB RAM.


🧠 Neural Upscaler

  • Multiple neural models available; ranked from fastest 🟢 to slowest / highest quality🔴.
  • Performance tip: use a smaller lens window and a higher Zoom. Smaller window + higher zoom = noticeably faster upscaling.
  • Recommended to try first: AnimeVideoV3, UltraSharp, and ClearReality.


📜 Licensing

  • All models are open-licensed for use except UltraSharp and ClearReality.
  • UltraSharp and ClearReality were exclusively provided by Kim2091 to Likhoi for use in Game Lens.


📊 Sample tests

Screenshots comparing different models will be added here.

    🟣 NATIVE






    🟢 ESPCN




    🟡 AnimeVideoV3




    🟡 ClearReality v1 (SOFT)




    🔴 UltraSharp v1






🛠 Bug fixes & improvements

  • Improved main ON/OFF toggle logic — should “stick” incorrectly far less often.
  • Click-Through now persists after hiding and showing the lens window again (previously could block clicks until retoggled).
  • Minor stability and UI polish.


🔭 Next up (v0.72)

Focused work on Windows 10 stability and compatibility.

💬 Feedback

Report bugs and share feedback in Discord.

Patch notes date: Sep 16, 2025
Build number: 0.71


