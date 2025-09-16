Update v0.71 – Neuro Upscale
Introduces the first built-in Neural Upscaler with multiple model options. Each model trades speed for quality differently.
Test rig: Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3 GHz · RTX 3070 Laptop 8 GB GDDR6 · 64 GB RAM.
🧠 Neural Upscaler
- Multiple neural models available; ranked from fastest 🟢 to slowest / highest quality🔴.
- Performance tip: use a smaller lens window and a higher Zoom. Smaller window + higher zoom = noticeably faster upscaling.
- Recommended to try first: AnimeVideoV3, UltraSharp, and ClearReality.
📜 Licensing
- All models are open-licensed for use except UltraSharp and ClearReality.
- UltraSharp and ClearReality were exclusively provided by Kim2091 to Likhoi for use in Game Lens.
📊 Sample testsScreenshots comparing different models will be added here.
🟣 NATIVE
🟢 ESPCN
🟡 AnimeVideoV3
🟡 ClearReality v1 (SOFT)
🔴 UltraSharp v1
🛠 Bug fixes & improvements
- Improved main ON/OFF toggle logic — should “stick” incorrectly far less often.
- Click-Through now persists after hiding and showing the lens window again (previously could block clicks until retoggled).
- Minor stability and UI polish.
🔭 Next up (v0.72)Focused work on Windows 10 stability and compatibility.
💬 FeedbackReport bugs and share feedback in Discord.
Patch notes date: Sep 16, 2025
Build number: 0.71
Changed files in this update