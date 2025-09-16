Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.6 (Sep 16, 2025)

New

New consumable item: Egg

Ammunition can now stack up to 100

Fixes

Improved performance of lamps

Further adjustments to faulty collision

Fixed an issue where the player count was not displayed correctly on servers

Additional network load issues fixed to reduce lag

Loading times significantly improved

Map

Vehicles replaced with static meshes for better performance

Fixed decal issue at the harbor

Adjusted render distances for better performance

Added missing doors in the harbor area

Further harbor buildings equipped

Added more missing LODs

Fixed additional faulty collision

Server Admins

No wipe required

Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.6

Info

The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.

Your feedback matters! Let us know what you’d like to see – directly under the post or in Discord:

