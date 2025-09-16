 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20001205 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:32:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.6 (Sep 16, 2025)

New

  • New consumable item: Egg

  • Ammunition can now stack up to 100

Fixes

  • Improved performance of lamps

  • Further adjustments to faulty collision

  • Fixed an issue where the player count was not displayed correctly on servers

  • Additional network load issues fixed to reduce lag

  • Loading times significantly improved

Map

  • Vehicles replaced with static meshes for better performance

  • Fixed decal issue at the harbor

  • Adjusted render distances for better performance

  • Added missing doors in the harbor area

  • Further harbor buildings equipped

  • Added more missing LODs

  • Fixed additional faulty collision

Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.6

Info

  • The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.

Your feedback matters! Let us know what you’d like to see – directly under the post or in Discord:
👉 Join Discord

Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games

