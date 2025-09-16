Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.6 (Sep 16, 2025)
New
New consumable item: Egg
Ammunition can now stack up to 100
Fixes
Improved performance of lamps
Further adjustments to faulty collision
Fixed an issue where the player count was not displayed correctly on servers
Additional network load issues fixed to reduce lag
Loading times significantly improved
Map
Vehicles replaced with static meshes for better performance
Fixed decal issue at the harbor
Adjusted render distances for better performance
Added missing doors in the harbor area
Further harbor buildings equipped
Added more missing LODs
Fixed additional faulty collision
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.6
Info
The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.
Your feedback matters! Let us know what you’d like to see – directly under the post or in Discord:
👉 Join Discord
Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games
Changed files in this update