16 September 2025 Build 20001109 Edited 16 September 2025 – 14:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General:

- Moved to Godot 4.5! doesnt change much but it just happened so. thats cool?
- Miners use less code per frame now lol
- Jellies use less code per frame now lol
- a Certain Section near the end of the game now allows (should, anyway) for joystick use and arrow key use, we arent sure why the mouse capture is bugged, so we hope this works now!

