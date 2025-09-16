General:



- Moved to Godot 4.5! doesnt change much but it just happened so. thats cool?

- Miners use less code per frame now lol

- Jellies use less code per frame now lol

- a Certain Section near the end of the game now allows (should, anyway) for joystick use and arrow key use, we arent sure why the mouse capture is bugged, so we hope this works now!