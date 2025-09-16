Crew,

version 2 of the Character Creator Update is now LIVE! Alongside a hefty amount of new Upper Body combinations we introduced the possibility of recruiting Custom Characters in your games!

Now when you start a new game you will see a "Game Settings" button. For now the only setting available is "Created Pilot in Cities" which can be set as "Random" (custom pilots appear in cities alongside procedural ones) "Fill" (custom pilots will appear first before resorting to procedural characters, allowing you to create your own "mini universes") and "Disabled" (no custom character will ever appear in cities).

You'll be pleased to know that this setting can also be changed mid-game from the pause menu and this means that all your existing savefiles are indeed compatible with this patch.

This also opens up to possibly more game settings in the future (e.g. custom difficulty settings).

Additionally, you can also decide on a character-by-character basis if a custom pilot is recruitable or not.

Bear in mind that each custom character (as defined by their ID) is unique for each savefile, therefore if that character dies it will be gone for good and won't show up again as a recruitable character in the future.

We're excited to see where you will take this new feature!

In essence the "Fill" option allows you to create your mini-universes. If you create enough characters you could feasibly only see and recruit your creations (though you might eventually run out).

Here's more stuff included in this update

Added 27 new Upper Body Jacket/Shirt Combinations for Female Characters

Added 44 new Upper Body Jacket/Shirt Combinations for Male Characters

Reduced the XP required to unlock skills, especially at higher levels

FIxed the Phoenix Cross General Store offerings and slightlly increased the chances of some ingredients and parts appearing in the Resonant Accord area.

Our next major update

We're hard at work on a Sonar rework that we hope to release in beta very soon! Here's a little sneak preview:

As you can see not only the Sonar has completely changed its behavior but we also overhauled the Overworld UI!

Other things we're working on

Here's a non exhaustive list of things we're working on.

A new mech

Two new enemies with variants.

New variants for existing enemies.

New activities & more.

Should you encounter any issue with this version, the previous version of the game is available in a beta branch called "previous".

