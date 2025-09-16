0.13.7.0
Additions:
- Added new glowing relics! These relics have the same rate of being broken as cursed relics, but don't deal damage to heroes carrying them. They're dropped from bosses!
- King Slime: Incandescent Slime: When a hero is carrying this relic, all potions they consume heal the same as a Super Potion, including Hyper Potions.
- Cave Bear: Salmon Head: When a hero is carrying this relic, they'll heal a small amount when teammates are damaged.
- Captain Grey Bones: Powder Keg: This relic counts as an infinite explosive clump, though it is slightly weaker. Heroes will use explosives more as well.
- Pharaoh Tensis: Golden Ankh: When a hero is carrying this relic and they're under a status effect, skill energy will be regenerated way faster.
- Emperor Gladius: Horn-Of-Calling: When a hero is carrying this relic and they use a skill, their teammates will be healed slightly.
- Major Mimic: Fool's Gold: When a hero is carrying this relic and they take damage, some money will be added to the raid pool.
- Bull Shark: Shark Tooth: When a hero is carrying this relic, they'll do extra damage to bleeding enemies.
- Fairy Godfather/Mother: Glowing Nightcap: If a hero is carrying this relic, enemies have a chance to explode in poison on death.
- Queen Bee: Crystalized Honey: When a hero is carrying this relic, they'll be given a stack of honey when they use a potion.
- Hurricane Titus: Static Hail: If a hero is carrying this relic, enemies will be stunned for longer when shocked.
- Twin Snakes: Toxin Gland: If a hero is carrying this relic, enemies on fire will take extra damage.
- Smasha/Slamma: Goblin Banner: When a hero carrying this relic deals damage, the next hero in line will attack faster.
Other Changes:
- Retooled boss loot, as a result the drop rate for rare loot is different, and heroes can no longer pickpocket rare loot.
- Changed the Powder Bomb sprite again, and the Dungeon Map.
- You can now double click items on item storage pins to add them to other popups.
- Boss summoning items are now considered consumables, not crafting items or rare items. (Not a bug, they technically were both of those things...)
- Fixed the messages you receive in raids when heroes are under status effects.
- Hero raid staple requests will now go away on their own if you have the items now.
- Hovering over the advice text at the bottom will now make Ventura appear!
- The Shop popup now shows how much the items you're buying or selling costs.
- The advice reminder is no longer blocked by minimized popups.
- Rewrote and tweaked some of the starting tutorial as I feel a lot of players were missing some quality of life features.
Balance:
- The mimic chest item now gives 5 drops, up from 3.
- Bumped the amount of item storage slots you get from chests by 4, the mimic furniture has been buffed as well.
- The burning status effect now damages mana as well.
- Increased the damage dealt by the bleed status effect.
- Luck (the guild hall stat) now increases the chance of receiving boss drops. (Thus, so will the Lunar Festival holiday as that raises the base luck.)
- More Cave and Slime raids should now appear.
- The Demolitionist now sells considerably more gunpowder.
- The Merchant now sells all boss spawners, not just the map.
- The health of orc enemies has been reduced.
- The Bear Fur clothing set now reduces incoming damage based on cooldowns, instead of healing. I feel the Salmon Head does what I wanted here better, and this wasn't balanced.
- Buffed the explosive clump's damage. (25% of the hero's max health to 35% of the hero's max health.)
- Greatly buffed Powder Bomb damage. (45% of the hero's max health to 60% of the hero's max health.)
- Elemental bombs now do slightly more damage, and web/sand bombs now deal a small amount of damage.
Bug Fixes:
- The crutch relic wasn't doing anything before, and now is.
- Some clothing sets weren't functioning properly on rivals.
- A large amount of skills weren't either. Oops.
- Fixed an issue that was making the Stacked Deck way too common.
- The bodyguard will now raid with you.
- Fixed (or at the least, mitigated) a (not all too rare) issue where the second shift on the first day would be skipped due to the hero waking up early.
- Fixed a crash caused by trying to drop an item into a hero with an full inventory's inventory.
- Heroes sent to gather no longer gather rough glass instead of fine sand when too high of a level.
- Fixed an issue where the shop popup wasn't displaying properly.
- Tier 4 equipment now breaks down to Tier 4 materials.
- Mimics should really now not actually appear in boss raids.
- Fences are now drawn properly in the guild hall viewer.
